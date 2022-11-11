Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him

BANCROFT — A man died after accidentally shooting himself near this Caribou County town, authorities said. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of the accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When the deputies arrived at the scene they found Ramirez deceased, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office said the individuals present at the scene have cooperated with the investigation, which determined that the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental. "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

BANCROFT, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO