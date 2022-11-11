Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him

Read full article on original website
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
Melaleuca donates another $50K to sheriff’s office for rifle-grade bulletproof vests
IDAHO FALLS — Sheriff deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have much to celebrate thanks to a $50,000 donation that will buy the best body armor and ballistic helmets available on the market. The donation by Melaleuca is in addition to $50,000 that The Wellness Company gave...
Woman charged after hostage situation at Chubbuck motel
CHUBBUCK — A Melrose, Montana, woman police say fired a gun inside a motel lobby and threatened to shoot several people now faces four felonies. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, 40, has been charged with discharging a firearm inside an occupied building and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has also been charged with a misdemeanor for malicious injury to property, court documents show.
Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
BANCROFT — A man died after accidentally shooting himself near this Caribou County town, authorities said. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of the accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When the deputies arrived at the scene they found Ramirez deceased, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office said the individuals present at the scene have cooperated with the investigation, which determined that the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental. "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
UPDATE: 73-year-old missing man found safe
ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door...
Charges filed in Afton shooting
Official charges have been filed against an Auburn man involved in a shooting at an Afton trailer park. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg stated that Kyle Andrews, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. According to Romberg, the shooting happened shortly before noon...
Court documents reveal grisly details about deadly Blackfoot stabbing
BLACKFOOT – Court documents shed new light on a late-night stabbing that left a man dead and a woman being charged with murder. Melissa Perkes, 35, appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from the Bingham County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jace Williams to death Monday night.
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State...
Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance
The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. “The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further...
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
LISTEN: Daybell hearing on motion to sever cases
ST. ANTHONY — A hearing was held Thursday morning in Fremont County on a motion filed by Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. Listen to an audio recording of the hearing in its entirety in the video player above. You can...
