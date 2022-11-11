ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Exploring the culture, histories, events of Indigenous peoples in Detroit with Hadassah GreenSky

By Logan Tesmer
 4 days ago

Community Connect Promo - Native American Heritage 01:29

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Detroit's Native American communities are full of rich history, talented artists, strong activists, and community leaders who work tirelessly to put a spotlight on Native peoples and their cultures in the city.

Hadassah GreenSky at 'Vibes With The Tribes' Courtesy of Vibes With The Tribes

One of these leaders is Hadassah GreenSky, who is an Anishinaabe artist, cultural worker, and leader within Detroit's Native community. Outside of her work as a talented multidisciplinary artist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and fashion designer, GreenSky is at the forefront of events and programs created to create visibility and equity for Native People.

'Vibes With The Tribes' Courtesy of Vibes With The Tribes

One of these events Co-Founded by GreenSky is 'Vibes with the Tribes,' Michigan's first Native music festival. Held on Anishinaabe ancestral lands in SW Detroit, 'Vibes With The Tribes' is a convergence of the modern and the traditional. The festival brings to life the multiple realities of modern indigenous people in contemporary America.

Another space created by GreenSky is the Waawiyaatanong NDN Market. The first annual market took place on the ancestral homelands of the Anishinaabek Peoples in Detroit, otherwise known as "Waawiyaatanong" - Where The Curved Shores meet - A sacred stopping spot for The Anishinaabek.

A project that is closest to GreenSky is her continued work on The Red Ghetto Project, a documentary focused on the Native histories within the Cass Corridor in Detroit, which was referred to as The Red Ghetto.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Cultural Worker and Artist Hadassah GreenSky CW50 Detroit

Hadassah GreenSky joined Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss these events and projects, and why they are important to the Native community in Detroit.

Watch Hadassah GreenSky's full interview on Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50

