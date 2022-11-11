ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MJR Theatres partners with Gleaners for Canned Film Festival

By Olivia Esparza
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NveQ8_0j7bCko100

(CBS DETROIT) - MJR theatres are rolling out the red carpet and teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan for a very special holiday initiative called the "Canned Film Festival."

Moviegoers who donate five canned goods to a participating MJR theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will receive one free movie ticket to see a holiday classic movie of their choice. The options are: "A Christmas Story," "Elf" and "The Polar Express."

MJR Digital Cinemas

Donations benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan . The organization provides food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. Counties served in this region include: Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne.

You can find participating theatres and additional information here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

"A Christmas Story" house hits market — but price is confidential

One of the most famous movie homes is hitting the market: the 1895 clapboard home featured in "A Christmas Story" — complete with the "major award" of a glowing leg lamp in the front window.The seller isn't disclosing the asking price, according to the real estate company handling the sale. Only "qualified buyers" who have signed confidentiality agreements will be given the pricing details, representatives told CBS News. The Cleveland, Ohio home was featured in the 1983 holiday classic film about Ralphie Parker, a child who yearns for a Red Ryder BB gun under his Christmas tree, although his parents, teachers...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Detroit

Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color

The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color.  Which is important to Serena Moore. "I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it. Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Salvation Army wants you to "Rock the Red Kettle" in Royal Oak

Royal Oak, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army is giving you a chance to be a rock star while helping families across Metro Detroit.The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will hold its Ready or Not: Rock the Red Kettle concert at City Tavern in Royal Oak on Saturday, Nov. 19. The concert is an early Christmas gift to karaoke fans. It will feature Live Band Karaoke Detroit, a local band known for inviting audience members on stage to act as lead singer while they supply the music, backing vocals, and song lyrics.The Salvation Army hopes the concert strikes a cord...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

New music, art venue opening in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - "Big Pink" is ready to put their name on the Detroit music and art world.The new venue is preparing to open its doors during opening weekend on November 25th and 26th."Detroit has such a rich history in the music world," says co-owner Maher Hachem."From motown, rock-n-roll, to the techno and electronic world, we want to show people that you know the music scene is still thriving out here," Hachem added.Maher Hachem and Toby Murray are the visionaries who had the dream to renovate the venue. Turning that dream into reality was years in the making. It finally...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Exploring the culture, histories, events of Indigenous peoples in Detroit with Hadassah GreenSky

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Detroit's Native American communities are full of rich history, talented artists, strong activists, and community leaders who work tirelessly to put a spotlight on Native peoples and their cultures in the city.One of these leaders is Hadassah GreenSky, who is an Anishinaabe artist, cultural worker, and leader within Detroit's Native community. Outside of her work as a talented multidisciplinary artist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and fashion designer, GreenSky is at the forefront of events and programs created to create visibility and equity for Native People.One of these events Co-Founded by GreenSky is 'Vibes with the Tribes,' Michigan's first Native...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New float "Best for the World" to debut in 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Another new float will be making its first appearance at the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. Designed and built by Parade Company artists, DTE Energy Foundation's "Best for the World" float is more than 100 feet long. The first section represents DTE Foundation's community programs including literacy, planting trees and building houses.DTE said the globe on the second section of the float represents DTE's mission to be best in the world and best for the world. The earth is 16 feet in diameter and rotates at the rate of ten revolutions per minute. The third section is a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Gallagher, known for watermelon-smashing routine, dead at 76

The comedian Gallagher died on Friday, CBS News has confirmed. He was 76. The news was shared by Gallagher's manager, Craig Marquardo, in a statement. "After a short health battle Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California," Marquardo said. The comedian had also experienced "numerous" heart attacks in the past, Marquardo said.Gallagher credited himself with "physically engaging the audience" with his most popular bit, where he used a "hand-made sledgehammer he dubbed the 'Sledge-O'Matic'" to smash watermelons onstage and spray them into the audience.  Marquardo also said that the comedian...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS Detroit

Pink announces Detroit date on 2023 stadium tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Mark your calendars: Global superstar and Grammy-Award winning artist Pink is coming to Detroit this summer as part of her Summer Carnival tour. The singer will perform at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will open the show, along with Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Verizon pre-sale begins Thursday at noon. It will be Pink's biggest Detroit concert to date. The 43-year-old singer is known for her hits "So What" and "Get the Party Started." Her most recent single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" was released earlier this month. You can purchase tickets here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Veterans needed to carry 100-foot flag at Detroit Thanksgiving parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Veterans are needed to carry a 100-foot American Flag at Detroit's annual Thanksgiving parade.Hundreds of thousands of people will line Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving Morning for America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. The entertainment includes enormous floats, roaring marching bands, and extraordinary performers. Jalen Rose and Rev. Wendell Anthony will serve as this year's Grand Marshalls. Rose is a Detroit born basketball player known as a member of the "Fab Five" when he played for the University of Michigan. Anthony is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and is serving his 15th term as President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, which he has held for 28 years.The parade still needs help displaying the American Flag. The Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition is calling on veterans to help carry the 100-foot flag down Woodward. Veterans can volunteer at the MDCV's website.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event. Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:G.A. Tickets:8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and moreAccess to food from local restaurants in and around DetroitAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentV.I.P. Tickets:12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the WinterCustom commemorative whiskey glassSwag BagAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentNote all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy