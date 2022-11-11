MJR Theatres partners with Gleaners for Canned Film Festival

(CBS DETROIT) - MJR theatres are rolling out the red carpet and teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan for a very special holiday initiative called the "Canned Film Festival."

Moviegoers who donate five canned goods to a participating MJR theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will receive one free movie ticket to see a holiday classic movie of their choice. The options are: "A Christmas Story," "Elf" and "The Polar Express."

Donations benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan . The organization provides food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. Counties served in this region include: Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne.

You can find participating theatres and additional information here .