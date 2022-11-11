ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.

The driver of the first vehicle rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic, which then rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic, Bugal said.

The driver of the second vehicle that was rear-ended — a 64-year-old man — was airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The other drivers, a 28-year-old and a 39-year-old man, refused medical attention.

All three of the vehicles had to be towed from the crash scene, and the 28-year-old man was issued a summons for careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

