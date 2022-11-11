ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Hotel rooms being provided to homeless as cold front blows through San Angelo

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 4 days ago
People in need of shelter during Friday night's freezing weather are in luck with San Angelo's "Into the Warmth" program.

As temperatures being to drop to the low 30s across San Angelo on Friday, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the program for overnight Nov. 11 into Saturday.

This program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind-chill temperature is predicted to reach below 35 degrees.

If you or someone you know needs shelter from the cold, go to St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 11 N Park St., between 1-4 p.m. to check in and receive a voucher and transportation to a motel room.

The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition, together with other agencies, churches and the Salvation Army, created the initiative to provide shelter to the homeless when the weather drops below 35 degrees.

For weekends and afterhours, call 325-266-1057 for more information.

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

