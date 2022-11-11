ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Australia reach Rugby League World Cup final after surviving late scare to beat New Zealand 16-14 in EPIC tussle as Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes score STUNNING tries... with Kangaroos to play England or Samoa in next week's decider

By David Coverdale For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australia booked their customary place in the World Cup final – but only after surviving an almighty scare in a semi-final classic.

The Kangaroos have only missed the tournament’s showpiece fixture once in history. That was in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1954.

Yet Mal Meninga’s men were pushed all the way by New Zealand in Leeds on Friday night, needing a second-half try from Cameron Murray to squeeze through after trailing at the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RSzu_0j7bCADz00

The champions, though, now remain on course for their ninth title in 10 tournaments. And they will face a repeat of the 2017 final if hosts England beat Samoa in Saturday’s semi-final at the Emirates.

No doubt Shaun Wane’s side will have been watching from their London hotel. And they may take heart from how Australia – who they have not beaten since 1995 - were rattled by the Kiwis for large parts of the game.

It was not expected to be quite so close in Leeds. Not after New Zealand survived a scare of their own in their quarter-final to even make it this far, coming from 18-6 down to scrape through against Fiji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlfnU_0j7bCADz00
Jahrome Hughes put New Zealand ahead with a brilliant try early in the first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGTph_0j7bCADz00
But Kangaroos winger Josh Addo-Carr hit back with one of the tries of the tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBfdc_0j7bCADz00
Valentine Holmes (left) scored Australia's second try of the game, as they took a 10-8 lead

But in a pulsating first half, the Kiwis – the No1 ranked side coming the tournament - grabbed the first try after 11 minutes through Jahrome Hughes after Joseph Manu’s brilliant catch and offload from Dylan Brown’s kick.

The Kangaroos hit back with an even better score of their own, as Ben Hunt punted one into the sky and Josh Addo-Carr – the fastest player on the planet - raced down the left wing to pluck it out of the air and equal the tournament record of 12 tries.

Valentine Holmes, whose 2017 record Addo-Carr now shares, got Australia’s second after Jack Wighton somehow scrambled a pass away just as Manu brought him down short of the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4iif_0j7bCADz00
And Cameron Murray scored the only try of the second half as the Aussies secured a win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5sxw_0j7bCADz00
Tempers threatened to flare several times during a bruising encounter in Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcAE7_0j7bCADz00
The Kiwis and the Kangaroos threw the kitchen sink at each other in an incredible Test

But New Zealand went into the break 14-10 ahead when Ronaldo Mulitalo broke down the right wing and passed inside to Brown to score.

However, the Kiwis gifted the Kangaroos a penalty close to their try line in the 53rd minute.

And Murray took the tap pass and barged over, with Nathan Cleary knocking over the crucial extras, which proved to be just enough.

Relive all the action from the Rugby League World Cup semi-final clash between Australia and New Zealand with Sportsmail's live blog.

21:42

Liam Martin is the player of the match

Liam Martin, who has been absolutely sensational for Australia, is deservedly named Player of the Match and he perfectly sums up how every player must feel after the 80 minutes we have just witnessed as he says he's 'absolutely buggered'.

He adds: 'The boys just dragged me along, my team-mates got me there.

'We knew we had to match them for 80 minutes, our forwards did an outstanding job all game. We have players who make things happen, their skill is out of this world.

'There were nervous moments. All the games, the teams have been outstanding. New Zealand are right at the top, it was a great game.

'We'll watch England vs Samoa as a team, we'll definitely be watching.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmxQm_0j7bCADz00

20:24

TRY! 29 mins: Australia 10-8 New Zealand

Australia hit the front. The Kangaroos move the ball at speed from left to right as Nathan Cleary finds Jack Wighton , who skips past a defender and looks certain to score only for Joey Manu to pull off a stunning try-saving tackle as he stops the Canberra man inches away from the try line.

The Kiwis look to have escaped, but Wighton has other ideas and he twists away from the tackle to produce a one-handed offload for Valentine Holmes, who picks the ball up inches from the ground and crosses over.

Ashley Klein rules it a try and the video referee upholds the decision, but Cleary can't added the conversion. What a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRy7x_0j7bCADz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKwxS_0j7bCADz00

20:10

TRY! 17 mins: Australia 6-6 New Zealand

Josh Addo-Carr has had a stunning tournament and he has just scored one of the great rugby league tries. Ben Hunt puts up a torpedo and gets cleaned out in the process, but the New Zealand defence appears to have it covered. There's nothing, absolutely nothing on. But Addo-Carr motors down the left wing at the kind of speed that would make Usain Bolt blush, in time to collect the ball and crash over. Nathan Cleary adds the conversion and we're all square.

What a try. What a player.

💥 Australia wanted a quick response, good job they've got the fastest man on the planet

Josh Addo-Carr does it again 👏#RLWC2021 | #AUSNZL | @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/LFqDE5iLMp

— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 11, 2022

19:30

Jahrome Hughes: 'New Zealand need to do everything better'

New Zealand star Jahrome Hughes has been speaking to BBC Two ahead of kick-off and has urged his teammates to raise the bar, following a nervy 24-18 win over Fiji.

'We need to do everything better than last week, we were under par against Fiji,' he said.

'We worked hard at training and hopefully we will be better.

'It's a rivalry that has been going on for a while. As a young kid you grew up watching this, it's fun to be part of one.

'International footy is a whole different beast. They'll be up for it but so will we.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLk0c_0j7bCADz00

19:24

Team news

Mal Meninga has recalled star prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who replaces Lindsay Collins after recovering from a leg injury. St George veteran Ben Hunt returns at hooker in place of Harry Grant after being returns being rested for the 48-4 quarter-final win over Lebanon.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have named Penrith Panthers prop Moses Leota among the interchanges after he recovered from a groin problem.

🔒 The teams are in!

Australia and New Zealand have confirmed their line-ups ahead of a massive semi-final clash tonight.

Which team will have enough to secure their place in the World Cup final?#RLWC2021 | #AUSNZL pic.twitter.com/gKM8FdkfCC

— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 11, 2022

18:57

Do Test rankings really matter?

Australia are the reigning world champions and have won 19 of the 22 Tests they have played since 2015.

Conversely, the Kiwis have won 14 of the 28 Tests they have played in the same period and were knocked out in the quarter-finals in the 2017 World Cup.

Despite their near-perfect record, however, the Aussies entered this year's tournament ranked fourth in the world, below New Zealand, Tonga and England.

Not that Kangaroos skipper James Tedesco seems particularly bothered.

'We don’t really give it [the rankings] much thought,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald last week.

'I don’t think it really means much at this time. We see ourselves as the best so we’re going to play like that. We have that expectation when you put an Australian jersey on that we are going to win.

'We have that confidence. I don’t think the rankings really mean much to us. We want to win the World Cup.'

James Tedesco has dismissed New Zealand's status as the No1 ranked team in the world insisting the Kangaroos see themselves as the best ahead of their semi-final.

18:45

A look back at the last time the Kangaroos met the Kiwis

The two Trans-Tasman may be the top dogs in rugby league, but the Kangaroos and Kiwis haven't crossed path since October 2019, when Australia ran out 26-4 winners over New Zealand in Wollongong in the Oceania Cup.

Josh Addo-Carr marked his Kangaroos debut with a try, while current Australia skipper James Tedesco also crossed as the Aussies ran riot.

18:39

Preamble

A place in the Rugby League World Cup final is at stake in Leeds, where the Kangaroos and the Kiwis meet for the first time in over three years.

The reigning world champions after beating England 6-0 in Brisbane five years ago, Australia are looking to reach the Rugby League World Cup final for the 15th time in 16 editions.

To say Australia have dominated the competition, would be a gross understatement.

Having missed out on a spot in the final in the inaugural World Cup in 1954, the Aussies have since won it an astonishing 11 times since and eight times in nine editions since Great Britain's last triumph in 1970.

Aptly enough, their incredibly winning run has only been stopped by New Zealand, who shocked their Trans-Tasman rivals in Brisbane 14 years ago.

Normal service has since been restored and Australia are looking to win the trophy for the third time in a row.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are currently ranked first in the world rankings and are back in a World Cup semi-final after a shock quarter-final exit at the hands of Fiji in 2017.

The winner will play either England or Samoa in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday (early on Sunday morning in Australia).

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The agony of a World Cup final defeat was there for all to see after England's deja vu defeat by New Zealand... for Simon Middleton and senior players like Sarah Hunter such opportunities might not come round again

The pain of World Cup final heartbreak was written all over Simon Middleton’s face the morning after the night before as he looked back on another England near miss. Broken and bleary-eyed after a night of little sleep, the Red Roses head coach spoke in staccato sentences. ‘I don’t...
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

England won the men’s T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in Melbourne, but suffered heartbreak in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final after losing 34-31 to hosts New Zealand in Auckland.There was also bitter disappointment for England at the men’s Rugby League World Cup as they lost 27-26 to Samoa in a thrilling golden-point semi-final.England’s men made it through to the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final after defeating Wales, while Great Britain women’s tennis team lost out to Australia in their Billie Jean King Cup semi-final.Manchester City lost at home to Brentford as Arsenal moved five-points clear at the...
IGN

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Australian One-Day Cup 2022/23, Match 12

Date & Time: November 15th, at 5:35 AM IST and 10:05 AM Local Time. Queensland will host Victoria in the 12th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2022/23 on Tuesday. Queensland are undergoing a rough patch at the moment as they have lost all 3 matches played in this tournament. They missed out on the opportunity of winning the game against Western Australia by mere 5 runs earlier this month. Matt Renshaw’s valiant effort didn’t yield success for them. Kane Richardson who was transferred from South Australia is all set to make his debut for Queensland. They will be without their premier batter Marnus Labuschagne who has been included in the Australian ODI squad for the upcoming series against England. They are hopeful of getting their first points on the table.
The Independent

Rugby League World Cup: Jodie Cunningham takes solace in England progress after exit

Tears spilled from Jodie Cunningham’s two black eyes as she reflected on England’s heartbreaking exit from the Women’s Rugby League World Cup and the changes required to continue to bridge the dwindling gap to the sport’s southern-hemisphere giants.A crowd of over 7,000 in York watched New Zealand’s blend of power and professionalism prove just too much for Cunningham’s side, who slipped to a 20-6 defeat that extended an unbroken sequence of World Cup defeats to the Kiwi Ferns stretching back to the tournament’s inauguration in 2000.Amid the gut-wrenching disappointment – made more acute by Craig Richards’ announcement to his players...
SkySports

Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed

They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
BBC

Women's Rugby League World Cup: England coach Craig Richards leaves role

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Craig Richards has left his role following his side's 20-6 Women's World Cup semi-final defeat by New Zealand on Monday.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales' boys of '58 - in their own words

Wales' appearance at this year's World Cup is the first time the country has competed in the finals since the exploits of 1958, when Jimmy Murphy's side reached the quarter-finals. Murphy's side were initially eliminated after finishing second in a qualifying group that also included Czechoslovakia and East Germany. But...
Daily Mail

Who Ate All The Pies? Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a World Cup album which gives popular terrace football chants a classical remix

Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a classical World Cup album, called Crouchy Conducts The Classics, which was released on Tuesday. The curious collaboration, supported by the Paddy Power Choir, sees Peter, 41, and Paul, 52, deliver an unexpected upgrade to popular terrace football chants.
The Independent

England’s T20 World Cup final was ‘most nervous I’ve ever been’, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali admitted his desperation for England to claim the T20 World Cup title meant the final against Pakistan was the ‘most nervous’ he has ever been in his career.The all-rounder was already a 50-over World Cup winner but, whereas he was out of the England XI come crunch time in the 2019 campaign, three years on in Australia he has been ever present.Moeen’s innings of 19 runs off 12 balls in the showpiece was much more important than it may appear, as his three fours in the 17th over – bowled by Mohammad Wasim – swung the momentum towards...
BBC

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder proved his greatness again in T20 World Cup final

Ben Stokes was already an England great before securing their T20 World Cup victory on Sunday. His performances in the 2019 World Cup final and his famous Test-winning innings at Headingley later that summer ensured that. But in Melbourne he brought all of his experience from those occasions to the...
Reuters

Cricket-New Zealand's Guptill dropped for India white-ball series

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Martin Guptill's chances of playing a fourth 50-over World Cup have dimmed, with the opener dropped from New Zealand's white-ball squad to play India. The 36-year-old batsman was a member of the Black Caps' recent T20 World Cup squad in Australia but did not play a game as selectors opted for rising star Finn Allen to open with Devon Conway.
TheConversationAU

How superblocks can free up and improve CBD space for the people of Melbourne – a step-by-step guide

For 185 years, Melbourne’s Hoddle Grid – the ordered layout of CBD streets and blocks designed in 1837 – has dictated the flow of people and vehicles in the city centre. But how well does the grid serve 21st-century needs? Melbourne faces three interconnected challenges that conflict with a business-as-usual, car-based grid. These are: how to end the dominance of cars; how to respond to the reality of the city centre as a residential area; and how to “reignite” post-pandemic activity in the CBD. Superblocks are an approach, pioneered in Barcelona, to making urban areas more liveable and people-friendly. A superblock...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

685K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy