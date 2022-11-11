Australia reach Rugby League World Cup final after surviving late scare to beat New Zealand 16-14 in EPIC tussle as Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes score STUNNING tries... with Kangaroos to play England or Samoa in next week's decider

Australia booked their customary place in the World Cup final – but only after surviving an almighty scare in a semi-final classic.

The Kangaroos have only missed the tournament’s showpiece fixture once in history. That was in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1954.

Yet Mal Meninga’s men were pushed all the way by New Zealand in Leeds on Friday night, needing a second-half try from Cameron Murray to squeeze through after trailing at the break.

The champions, though, now remain on course for their ninth title in 10 tournaments. And they will face a repeat of the 2017 final if hosts England beat Samoa in Saturday’s semi-final at the Emirates.

No doubt Shaun Wane’s side will have been watching from their London hotel. And they may take heart from how Australia – who they have not beaten since 1995 - were rattled by the Kiwis for large parts of the game.

It was not expected to be quite so close in Leeds. Not after New Zealand survived a scare of their own in their quarter-final to even make it this far, coming from 18-6 down to scrape through against Fiji.

Jahrome Hughes put New Zealand ahead with a brilliant try early in the first half

But Kangaroos winger Josh Addo-Carr hit back with one of the tries of the tournament

Valentine Holmes (left) scored Australia's second try of the game, as they took a 10-8 lead

But in a pulsating first half, the Kiwis – the No1 ranked side coming the tournament - grabbed the first try after 11 minutes through Jahrome Hughes after Joseph Manu’s brilliant catch and offload from Dylan Brown’s kick.

The Kangaroos hit back with an even better score of their own, as Ben Hunt punted one into the sky and Josh Addo-Carr – the fastest player on the planet - raced down the left wing to pluck it out of the air and equal the tournament record of 12 tries.

Valentine Holmes, whose 2017 record Addo-Carr now shares, got Australia’s second after Jack Wighton somehow scrambled a pass away just as Manu brought him down short of the line.

And Cameron Murray scored the only try of the second half as the Aussies secured a win

Tempers threatened to flare several times during a bruising encounter in Leeds

The Kiwis and the Kangaroos threw the kitchen sink at each other in an incredible Test

But New Zealand went into the break 14-10 ahead when Ronaldo Mulitalo broke down the right wing and passed inside to Brown to score.

However, the Kiwis gifted the Kangaroos a penalty close to their try line in the 53rd minute.

And Murray took the tap pass and barged over, with Nathan Cleary knocking over the crucial extras, which proved to be just enough.

21:42

Liam Martin is the player of the match

Liam Martin, who has been absolutely sensational for Australia, is deservedly named Player of the Match and he perfectly sums up how every player must feel after the 80 minutes we have just witnessed as he says he's 'absolutely buggered'.

He adds: 'The boys just dragged me along, my team-mates got me there.

'We knew we had to match them for 80 minutes, our forwards did an outstanding job all game. We have players who make things happen, their skill is out of this world.

'There were nervous moments. All the games, the teams have been outstanding. New Zealand are right at the top, it was a great game.

'We'll watch England vs Samoa as a team, we'll definitely be watching.'

20:24

TRY! 29 mins: Australia 10-8 New Zealand

Australia hit the front. The Kangaroos move the ball at speed from left to right as Nathan Cleary finds Jack Wighton , who skips past a defender and looks certain to score only for Joey Manu to pull off a stunning try-saving tackle as he stops the Canberra man inches away from the try line.

The Kiwis look to have escaped, but Wighton has other ideas and he twists away from the tackle to produce a one-handed offload for Valentine Holmes, who picks the ball up inches from the ground and crosses over.

Ashley Klein rules it a try and the video referee upholds the decision, but Cleary can't added the conversion. What a try.

20:10

TRY! 17 mins: Australia 6-6 New Zealand

Josh Addo-Carr has had a stunning tournament and he has just scored one of the great rugby league tries. Ben Hunt puts up a torpedo and gets cleaned out in the process, but the New Zealand defence appears to have it covered. There's nothing, absolutely nothing on. But Addo-Carr motors down the left wing at the kind of speed that would make Usain Bolt blush, in time to collect the ball and crash over. Nathan Cleary adds the conversion and we're all square.

What a try. What a player.

19:30

Jahrome Hughes: 'New Zealand need to do everything better'

New Zealand star Jahrome Hughes has been speaking to BBC Two ahead of kick-off and has urged his teammates to raise the bar, following a nervy 24-18 win over Fiji.

'We need to do everything better than last week, we were under par against Fiji,' he said.

'We worked hard at training and hopefully we will be better.

'It's a rivalry that has been going on for a while. As a young kid you grew up watching this, it's fun to be part of one.

'International footy is a whole different beast. They'll be up for it but so will we.'

19:24

Team news

Mal Meninga has recalled star prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who replaces Lindsay Collins after recovering from a leg injury. St George veteran Ben Hunt returns at hooker in place of Harry Grant after being returns being rested for the 48-4 quarter-final win over Lebanon.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have named Penrith Panthers prop Moses Leota among the interchanges after he recovered from a groin problem.

18:57

Do Test rankings really matter?

Australia are the reigning world champions and have won 19 of the 22 Tests they have played since 2015.

Conversely, the Kiwis have won 14 of the 28 Tests they have played in the same period and were knocked out in the quarter-finals in the 2017 World Cup.

Despite their near-perfect record, however, the Aussies entered this year's tournament ranked fourth in the world, below New Zealand, Tonga and England.

Not that Kangaroos skipper James Tedesco seems particularly bothered.

'We don’t really give it [the rankings] much thought,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald last week.

'I don’t think it really means much at this time. We see ourselves as the best so we’re going to play like that. We have that expectation when you put an Australian jersey on that we are going to win.

'We have that confidence. I don’t think the rankings really mean much to us. We want to win the World Cup.'

James Tedesco has dismissed New Zealand's status as the No1 ranked team in the world insisting the Kangaroos see themselves as the best ahead of their semi-final.

18:45

A look back at the last time the Kangaroos met the Kiwis

The two Trans-Tasman may be the top dogs in rugby league, but the Kangaroos and Kiwis haven't crossed path since October 2019, when Australia ran out 26-4 winners over New Zealand in Wollongong in the Oceania Cup.

Josh Addo-Carr marked his Kangaroos debut with a try, while current Australia skipper James Tedesco also crossed as the Aussies ran riot.

18:39

Preamble

A place in the Rugby League World Cup final is at stake in Leeds, where the Kangaroos and the Kiwis meet for the first time in over three years.

The reigning world champions after beating England 6-0 in Brisbane five years ago, Australia are looking to reach the Rugby League World Cup final for the 15th time in 16 editions.

To say Australia have dominated the competition, would be a gross understatement.

Having missed out on a spot in the final in the inaugural World Cup in 1954, the Aussies have since won it an astonishing 11 times since and eight times in nine editions since Great Britain's last triumph in 1970.

Aptly enough, their incredibly winning run has only been stopped by New Zealand, who shocked their Trans-Tasman rivals in Brisbane 14 years ago.

Normal service has since been restored and Australia are looking to win the trophy for the third time in a row.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are currently ranked first in the world rankings and are back in a World Cup semi-final after a shock quarter-final exit at the hands of Fiji in 2017.

The winner will play either England or Samoa in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday (early on Sunday morning in Australia).