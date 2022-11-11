Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
WTVC
Holiday specials at Snapdragon Hemp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Snapdragon Hemp is involved in many initiatives and events within the Chattanooga community. Josh Manning talks about the upcoming community initiatives and holiday specials. Stay connected with Snapdragon Hemp.
WTVC
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga: November is American Diabetes Month
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — There's a lot of stuff going on in the month of November like Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and plenty of fall activities all around. But did you know November is also American Diabetes Month?. We stopped by the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga to talk about some important...
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
WTVC
Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Katie Belcher and Jay Day talk about how every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!. Stay connected with Grateful Gobbler.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
utc.edu
Veterans Day is a time to ‘thank you for your service and everything you do’
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga celebrated Veterans Day with numerous events on Friday, Nov. 11, including the Chancellor’s Annual Veterans Day Luncheon for students, faculty and staff who are veterans or active military. U.S. Army Capt. Stuart Allgood, who oversees the UTC Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program as...
WTVC
Lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks with James about how they lazer away your fat at Chattanooga Wellness and how they have state of the art medical devices to help you achieve your best self. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
WDEF
WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
Garden & Gun
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau
I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
WTVC
Left behind: Lack of review leaves Hamilton Co. students with disabilities unprotected
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Superheroes, horror movies, and a swing set. Some of the many interests in the ever inquisitive mind of Fisher Bryden. The 15-year-old boy’s room is brimming with toys, but one stands out above the rest. After racing to his room, Fisher pops out a few moments later, with an impressive yellow, green and pink slinky.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WDEF
Jefferson Heights Development Delayed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A proposed development on the Chattanooga Southside went in front of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission today. A few weeks ago, we learned about a proposed development on 16th Street just to the south of Main Street in the Jefferson Heights neighborhood. This proposal, if approved, would bring a new hotel and other new business to Jefferson Heights.
WTVC
Automotive Toolkit Initiative aims to make education affordable for Tennessee students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga State and automotive program partners launched the Automotive Toolkit Initiative Monday morning. It aims to improve student access and retention. Tools for the automotive technician program usually start around $3,500 per student. And that cost can push some students away. "There's a great need for...
Kingsport Times-News
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Success stories
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This...
utc.edu
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WTVC
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WTVC
No Shave November! Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it's No Shave November! This weekend at the Chattanooga Market, join at 1:30pm for the Beard Contest. Each winner of every category will win a swag bag!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
mymix1041.com
Miscommunication from USPS leads to a MacGyvered mailbox mess on Cleveland mail route
Postal routes across the country have struggled to keep up with postal demand due to staffing issues, but a neighborhood in Cleveland, Tennessee hasn’t been receiving mail for a completely different reason. Neighbors in the area received a notice earlier this year, telling them they had to raise their...
