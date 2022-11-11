Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Hawkeye Flashback: Previewing ‘Thunderbolts’ #4
The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from superheroic threats of any size. Even the big ones. Especially the big ones. Terminus hits Manhattan. Time to go to work…
comicon.com
Preview: Return To The ‘Judoverse’ With Prequel ‘The Incal: Psychoverse’ By Mark Russell And Yanick Paquette
We help kickstart the week with a preview of the forthcoming all-new original graphic novel, The Incal: Psychoverse by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette. A taster for an exclusive preview for The Deluxe Megalex, coming later down the line today. Well, 11am (ET)/8am (PT) to be precise. And both coming this Wednesday 15th November from Humanoids.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: Young Justice’ #6 Final Issue
“Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!”
comicon.com
Good Cop, Try To Be Better Cop: Previewing ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #2
“GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.”
comicon.com
Preview: Secret Connections To the Alliance In ‘All New Firefly’ #10
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly #10, out Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Simona Gianfelice, colorists Francesco Degala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Where did the monks find their relics, and what secret connection do they have to the Alliance? Captain Kaylee is...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
comicon.com
Nightwing And Night-MIte? Previewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
“Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That’s right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”
comicon.com
Band Of Bards Goes Heavy Metal With Magical New Series ‘Monsters & Midways’
Band of Bards has announced Monsters & Midways, a five-issue mini-series coming next March. A heavy metal guitarist in 1970s Chicago hasn’t made the big time with his songs of magic, wizards, & elves. It’s time to see how he does when he’s faced with the real thing.
comicon.com
Tate Brombal And Nick Robles Traverse Time In Your First Look At ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #2, the next issue of their new horror series from writer Tate Brombal and artist Nick Robles. ‘Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…’
comicon.com
Mad Scientists Or Just Determined? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #8
She-Hulk’s new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain. Who are they? What do they want with She-Hulk? The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.
comicon.com
Thought Bubble 2022: Spotlight On Gail Simone
She is currently working on her very first prose novel. Which is less condensed when compared to writing for comics. And, you can take more time with prose writing. Gail admits she has no set schedule for writing as others do. When she first started writing, she would have to fit it in with work (she once owned he own hair salon), travelling and bringing up a family. This seems to be something she’s internalised, and it obviously works for her.
comicon.com
The Butler Did It – Previewing ‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #4
“Nothing is what the heroes of Earth thought it was. The shocking truth is finally revealed and the fate of all of existence hangs in the balance. Lobo joins the fight, but will the main man help or hinder the greatest heroes in the universe as they gather to fight the galactic armada of the undead?”
comicon.com
Black Adam Faces Down The Dark Knight In ‘Black Adam’ #6 Preview
“BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne’s financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.”. Black Adam #6 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
New Terrors Unfold In Your First Look At ‘Damn Them All’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Damn Them All #2, the next issue of their new original horror series from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of...
comicon.com
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 First Look
“THIS SERIES WILL BE $1.99. TAKE THAT, MARVEL AND DC! You’re 17 years old and you’ve been bitten by a vampire. Do you live in the shadows and drink human blood, or do you use your newfound gifts for the dream costumed superhero life you’ve always wanted? You’re bulletproof, you can crawl up walls, and you can turn to mist, bats, or even a wolf. Why not have a little fun?”
comicon.com
Black, White And Red All Over – Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All Out War’ #5
“Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder’s terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity’s last hope, or will the team’s final desperate gamble pay off?”
comicon.com
The Monthly Megazine #450: A Storm Is Coming To Brit-Cit.
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. As you’d expect, more of the same five strips that began last Megazine here – although we do have the second and final part of Ian Edginton and D’Israeli‘s Judge Dredd: Babel. So that’s more explorations of Brit Cit in Storm Warning and Devlin Waugh, the world of Mega-City One in Surfer, and more Dark Judges in ‘Death Metal Planet’.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3 Makes It Personal
The war between Bruce and Damian Wayne has been escalating and Batman Vs. Robin #3 shows that the best way to make it worse is to make it personal. Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, Jordie Bellaire, and Steve Wands start round 2 of the most brutal war of the DCU.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Something Is Missing In `Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
Something is Killing the Children is probably the best new comic book series of the decade. Yet the beginning of this new story arc is long on character development and short on action. Still any chance to see Eric Slaughter in action is a treat. Overall. Erica Slaughter is finally...
comicon.com
Bats And Rats: ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #9
“Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder… but what’s that in the dark? A faint noise…sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh. The Joker is here and he’s got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!”
Comments / 0