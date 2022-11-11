Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 14
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc info. . Disposition: Information Received. Officer initiated activity at W Bowman Rd, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Officer initiated activity at S China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Citation. 03:44 TRAFFIC STOP 2211140004. Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Audubon to host field trip to Surprise Canyon, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Corral
Kerncest Audubon Society will host a field trip to the recently-named Wild and Scenic River in Surprise Canyon this Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet at the Park-and-Ride lot at the corner of Highway 178 and Richmond Road at 8 a.m. On the way to hike in Surprise Canyon, in migration a very birdy one of our local Wild and Scenic Rivers, we will stop for about a half hour visit to see animals recently rounded up and held at the BLM corral on highway 178 just east of Ridgecrest. There will be a BLM employee there to tell us something about the animals and the roundup.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bella Sera regains 5-Star status
Bella Sera has once again distinguished itself in the top 10 percent of skilled nursing facilities after being awarded a 5-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare Services. “A 5-star rating is difficult to achieve, even in the best of circumstances, much less during a global pandemic,” said Ashley McQuade, director of nursing at Bella Sera.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed in Rosamond identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man shot and killed in Rosamond last week has been identified. On Friday Nov. 11, just after 6 a.m., deputies found Kevin John Ramirez, 37, of Rosamond dead in 3300 block of Sierra Highway. He died at the scene, said the coroner. The time and date of the shooting is unknown.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Woman arrested after firearm discharge near school zone
On Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m. the Ridgecrest Police Department received a call about the attempted theft of a vehicle from a man at 415 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. Upon arrival, the man told officers that he had an altercation with a female, however he would not give the officers her name. A witness came forward and told officers that a female subject had been seen running southbound through the park with a firearm towards the north side of Saint Ann’s School. The witness also advised the female shot the firearm up into the air while on the south side of the park.
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
