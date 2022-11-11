ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Sunday West Milton structure fire

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

North Monroe Street closed

TROY — North Monroe Street in Troy will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. The road will be closed from West Main Street to West Water Street for storm/drainage pipe installation. For any questions, call the...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami Twp. man

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami Township Police Department. Drake Miller was last seen leaving Woodspring Suites on November 12, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. >>Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in West Milton early Sunday morning. Crews were called to South Main Street around 1:30 a.m. according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >>‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Elderly Missouri couple dies in house fire. Further...
WEST MILTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Springfield to construct four new fire stations, city officials break ground for first

Fighting fires has changed over the decades. Now, calls to fire houses include medical emergencies, hazmat and special rescue calls. Brian Miller is the city’s fire chief. “When fire departments started, and our fire department was started in 1850, we weren’t running EMS,” he said. “Now it’s a humongous part of what we do. Between 85% and 90% of our call volume is EMS.”
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple fire crews have been called to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to Mason Street near North Mathison Street at around 4:30 a.m., according to initial scanners. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Further...
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua

SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was apprehended following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua Monday. According to Sidney Police Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

City’s Christmas Tree ready for lighting

GREENVILLE — Most of the lights in downtown Greenville had already been strung before Monday morning, thanks to the incredible work performed by Matt Myers’ City of Greenville Street Department crews. However, there was one last piece of the puzzle that was missing – the Christmas Tree.
GREENVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

LOCAL hosts acrylic painting workshop

BELLFOUNTAINE — Brushstrokes in Acrylics Workshop, taught by Marilyn Reed, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Deadline for registration is Dec. 1. Brush Strokes in Acrylics is for individuals that would like to learn to paint with acrylics. It is open to...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

