miamivalleytoday.com
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
New traffic circle coming to downtown Fairborn after high volume of accidents
“We dedicated $250,000 in ARPA funds to address this situation but it’s not enough for what we want to do so we hope to use that money to leverage other funds that will be part of the process in the next several years to find grants and funds to pull this together,” said Anderson.
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
miamivalleytoday.com
North Monroe Street closed
TROY — North Monroe Street in Troy will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. The road will be closed from West Main Street to West Water Street for storm/drainage pipe installation. For any questions, call the...
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami Twp. man
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami Township Police Department. Drake Miller was last seen leaving Woodspring Suites on November 12, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. >>Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
Crews respond to house fire in West Milton
WEST MILTON — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in West Milton early Sunday morning. Crews were called to South Main Street around 1:30 a.m. according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >>‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Elderly Missouri couple dies in house fire. Further...
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
wyso.org
Springfield to construct four new fire stations, city officials break ground for first
Fighting fires has changed over the decades. Now, calls to fire houses include medical emergencies, hazmat and special rescue calls. Brian Miller is the city’s fire chief. “When fire departments started, and our fire department was started in 1850, we weren’t running EMS,” he said. “Now it’s a humongous part of what we do. Between 85% and 90% of our call volume is EMS.”
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Multiple fire crews have been called to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to Mason Street near North Mathison Street at around 4:30 a.m., according to initial scanners. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Further...
One person treated for injury after fire at Kettering apartment
KETTERING — Fire crews in Kettering were able to make quick work of a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning. Crews were called out to Highland Park Apartments on E. Dorothy Lane around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke showing from the second floor. When crews arrived...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
Beavercreek warns of traffic delays caused by installation of new water main
BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is warning of traffic delays caused by the construction of a new water main. Beginning Nov. 15 the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department will install a new water main along Grange Hall Road. Construction will start at Liebherr Drive and continue around 500...
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was apprehended following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua Monday. According to Sidney Police Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
Daily Advocate
City’s Christmas Tree ready for lighting
GREENVILLE — Most of the lights in downtown Greenville had already been strung before Monday morning, thanks to the incredible work performed by Matt Myers’ City of Greenville Street Department crews. However, there was one last piece of the puzzle that was missing – the Christmas Tree.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
miamivalleytoday.com
LOCAL hosts acrylic painting workshop
BELLFOUNTAINE — Brushstrokes in Acrylics Workshop, taught by Marilyn Reed, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Deadline for registration is Dec. 1. Brush Strokes in Acrylics is for individuals that would like to learn to paint with acrylics. It is open to...
