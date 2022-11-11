Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say.

According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

VCSO said according to WFTV, that the girls allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material; moved forklifts and crashed them into other products; and smashed property and graffiti. Deputies reported that two of the girls allegedly spray-painted their names on foam blocks.

According to VCSO, an employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the street from the building.

VCSO said, according to WFTV, that the girls had allegedly trespassed on the property. Each girl have been charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief. Due to the state of emergency from Tropical Storm Nicole, both of these crimes were “enhanced felonies.”

