Familiar, big challenge ahead for Eagles

FAIRBORN — Everything this week has been familiar.

The Monroeville volleyball team is quite familiar with the Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Eagles played in a Division IV state semifinal inside the venue on the campus of Wright State University near Dayton for a fourth time in five years on Thursday.

And while the No. 14-ranked Eagles (24-4) will venture into new territory when they play in the state championship match for the first time in program history, their opponent is again, all too familiar.

Across the net will be No. 1-ranked New Bremen (27-1), yet another powerhouse from the fabled Midwest Athletic Conference. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles in five sets in state semifinal matches in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

New Bremen won state championships in 2017 and 2019, and lost in the title match in 2018 and 2020.

“They have been ranked No. 1 in the state all year for a reason,” Monroeville head coach Kendra Snook said. “New Bremen is a tremendous program with a ton of experience.”

One look at the New Bremen schedule tells much of the story. Of their 28 matches, just seven times have the Cardinals been pushed beyond three sets, which included Thursday’s state semifinal win over Convoy Crestview.

Coldwater and Versailles (twice) also lost in four to the Cardinals. The Cavaliers won their state semifinal match on Thursday and play Mentor Lake Catholic for the Div. III title — after Lake Catholic defeated Versailles in the other state semifinal on Thursday.

The only other teams to extend New Bremen past three sets included its lone loss on Sept. 20 at Marion Local (20-5) in four. The Cardinals then beat the Flyers in a district championship match. New Bremen also beat Rockford Parkway during the regular season, and Jackson Center in a regional semifinal in four sets.

And while the Cardinals have a dominant hitter at the net, they are also a very balanced lineup.

Junior Olivia Heitkamp (5-foot-10) has 431 kills and 65 blocks for New Bremen. But around her, 5-7 seniors Rianna Paul and Megan Reinhart add 216 and 154 kills, respectively. Freshman Mary Rindler also adds 108 kills and 57 blocks.

But the Cardinals are anchored by all-everything setter Melina Schrader. The 5-7 sophomore not only has 920 assists to just 35 errors in 28 matches. She also has served 288 points with 92 aces at 90 percent; 226 digs in the back row; and 154 kills and 36 blocks at the net.

Both Heitkamp and Schrader joined Monroeville standout hitter Maddie Daniel on the All-Ohio first team earlier this week.

Defensively, Abi Powers (All-Ohio second team) has 404 digs. But again, four players total have anywhere from 174-to-400-plus digs. Six players have also served anywhere from 154-to-288 points.

“We are going to have to try to get them out of system to slow down their big hitters,” Snook said. “We will also have to have tremendous ball control to help get our hitters good swings.

“Everyone is going to have to focus on doing their job and playing Eagle volleyball. We're going to play hard. We're going to serve aggressively. But we're going to have to play very good defense."