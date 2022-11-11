ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, OH

Familiar, big challenge ahead for Eagles

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0MwV_0j7bB4yf00

FAIRBORN — Everything this week has been familiar.

The Monroeville volleyball team is quite familiar with the Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Eagles played in a Division IV state semifinal inside the venue on the campus of Wright State University near Dayton for a fourth time in five years on Thursday.

And while the No. 14-ranked Eagles (24-4) will venture into new territory when they play in the state championship match for the first time in program history, their opponent is again, all too familiar.

Across the net will be No. 1-ranked New Bremen (27-1), yet another powerhouse from the fabled Midwest Athletic Conference. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles in five sets in state semifinal matches in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

New Bremen won state championships in 2017 and 2019, and lost in the title match in 2018 and 2020.

“They have been ranked No. 1 in the state all year for a reason,” Monroeville head coach Kendra Snook said. “New Bremen is a tremendous program with a ton of experience.”

One look at the New Bremen schedule tells much of the story. Of their 28 matches, just seven times have the Cardinals been pushed beyond three sets, which included Thursday’s state semifinal win over Convoy Crestview.

Coldwater and Versailles (twice) also lost in four to the Cardinals. The Cavaliers won their state semifinal match on Thursday and play Mentor Lake Catholic for the Div. III title — after Lake Catholic defeated Versailles in the other state semifinal on Thursday.

The only other teams to extend New Bremen past three sets included its lone loss on Sept. 20 at Marion Local (20-5) in four. The Cardinals then beat the Flyers in a district championship match. New Bremen also beat Rockford Parkway during the regular season, and Jackson Center in a regional semifinal in four sets.

And while the Cardinals have a dominant hitter at the net, they are also a very balanced lineup.

Junior Olivia Heitkamp (5-foot-10) has 431 kills and 65 blocks for New Bremen. But around her, 5-7 seniors Rianna Paul and Megan Reinhart add 216 and 154 kills, respectively. Freshman Mary Rindler also adds 108 kills and 57 blocks.

But the Cardinals are anchored by all-everything setter Melina Schrader. The 5-7 sophomore not only has 920 assists to just 35 errors in 28 matches. She also has served 288 points with 92 aces at 90 percent; 226 digs in the back row; and 154 kills and 36 blocks at the net.

Both Heitkamp and Schrader joined Monroeville standout hitter Maddie Daniel on the All-Ohio first team earlier this week.

Defensively, Abi Powers (All-Ohio second team) has 404 digs. But again, four players total have anywhere from 174-to-400-plus digs. Six players have also served anywhere from 154-to-288 points.

“We are going to have to try to get them out of system to slow down their big hitters,” Snook said. “We will also have to have tremendous ball control to help get our hitters good swings.

“Everyone is going to have to focus on doing their job and playing Eagle volleyball. We're going to play hard. We're going to serve aggressively. But we're going to have to play very good defense."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game

The Toledo Rockets are 6-1 against the Bowling Green Falcons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Toledo and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. The Rockets should still be riding high after a win, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Semi in fiery Ohio crash was carrying pot pies

A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
ELYRIA, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Hilty Home to close

PANDORA – A plan to close Hilty Home Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Services in Pandora by the end of the year has been announced by the Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO). For the foreseeable future the Hilty Pre-school and Childcare and Independent Living services will continue to be operated by MHCO at the Pandora location.
PANDORA, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
159
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy