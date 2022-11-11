Georgette Wenton loves her husband Jason, but she faces challenges due to his service in the U.S. Army. Jason served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. “His most visible wounds are below the knee amputations, but he also suffers from two types of arthritis, major depressive disorder and PTSD,” Wenton said. “As Jason’s caregiver, I often forget about how much I actually do for him, because I do so many things and I do them so often.”

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO