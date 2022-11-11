Read full article on original website
Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc. Francis Martin, 25, of Scranton, the agency said Monday.
Georgette Wenton loves her husband Jason, but she faces challenges due to his service in the U.S. Army. Jason served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. “His most visible wounds are below the knee amputations, but he also suffers from two types of arthritis, major depressive disorder and PTSD,” Wenton said. “As Jason’s caregiver, I often forget about how much I actually do for him, because I do so many things and I do them so often.”
