Blake Christian Says He Isn't Bitter About WWE Run, Notes That He's Not Opposed To Going Back
Blake Christian isn't bitter about his first run in WWE. Throughout 2019 and 2020, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were seemingly in a war to see who can sign the most talent. Tons of independent names were signed to major companies during this period, one of which was GCW star Blake Christian, who was renamed Trey Baxter upon his arrival in WWE.
Jake Something On Leaving IMPACT, Working NJPW and AEW; Lashley & Switchblade | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Jake Something at a Black Label Pro show. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation
The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend
Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
Fightful Podcast: WWE Raw 11/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Monday Night Raw for November 14. - Money in the Bank was still stupid. - Mia Yim's in-ring return. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/14): Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 14. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia...
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Natalya Talks About Growing Up In The Hart Family, Compares It To Hotel California
Wrestling has more than one not dull family. The Hart family is arguably one of the most notable families in pro wrestling history. The family has produced legendary talents like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Jim Neidhart, while also giving us future hall of famers like Natalya. In a recent...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
AEW Full Gear Preview: Regal Turning on Moxley, the Elite Return, and more (Tag Talk #22)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) preview this weekend's AEW Full Gear PPV. They discuss the potential dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club, the return of the Elite, and more!
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
ROH Pure Championship Match, Dark Order, The Factory, More Set For 11/15 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase. The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Man Scout, Teddy...
Saraya Discusses Changing Her Bumping Style
Saraya discusses changing her in-ring style now that she is returning to the squared circle. Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle again after nearly five years of forced retirement due to injury. Now, she is building towards her first match back, a showdown with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022. After five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style in order to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible now that she has this second chance.
