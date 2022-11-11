Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red

Read full article on original website
Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago
I'm truly shocked and absolutely thrilled she won! Libs have made an absolute stink over this Lori Chavez-Deremer over what she represents. Thank God she won! I just wish the same thing could have happened with getting a Republican Governor to turn Oregon around. Hopefully more good positive change follows this win!
Greg Holman
4d ago
Woo-hoo! ! ! !...Congratulations Laura-Chavez De Remer outstanding, we'll done, I couldn't be more thrilled!😎
cat
3d ago
And this is why we need a full recount of Oregons all mail in votes for governor! I don’t believe Kotex won it!
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins Oregon’s 6th District seat in Congress, beating Republican Mike Erickson
Democratic state lawmaker Andrea Salinas has defeated Republican business owner Mike Erickson to win Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District seat. That means Democrats will control four of Oregon’s six seats in the U.S. House. Salinas and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who won the 5th Congressional District race, will be Oregon’s first two Latinas in Congress. In total, Oregon will send four women to the House.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner concedes to Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. In results tallied as of of 9:20 a.m. Monday, McLeod-Skinner trailed Chavez-DeRemer by 6,502 votes, with the Republican holding 50.9% of vote to 48.8% for the Democrat. Chavez-DeRemer’s win in a district that had...
Experts: Betsy Johnson probably didn’t change outcome of Oregon governor’s race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan would likely still have lost the November election if unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson withdrew from the race, local experts say.
kptv.com
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
WWEEK
Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong
Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Joe Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
canbyfirst.com
Conservative Leads Solidify in Local, County and Federal Races
The so-called “red wave” that many Republicans and commentators predicted in the midterms last week largely failed to materialize on the national level, with Democrats holding onto the Senate and control of the House still up for grabs, but the story was a little different for conservative candidates in Oregon and Clackamas County.
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections
Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
opb.org
Voters in Oregon pass health care measure
Oregon voters have narrowly passed a measure that decrees health care a human right. Measure 111 makes Oregon the first state in the nation to change its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental right. The amendment reads: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that...
See where Oregon voters rejected or embraced money measures on Election Day
Despite a questionable economy, deep concerns about inflation and cynicism about big government, Oregonians showed a continued willingness on Election Day to back local government spending measures and open their own wallets to do so. John Horvick, a Portland pollster who tracks the success and failure of such measures in...
focushillsboro.com
Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority
Oregon State Legislature: It appears that the Democrats in Oregon’s state legislature are going to lose their supermajority, even though the votes are still being counted. Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority. There is a good chance that Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher, and...
kptv.com
2 Oregon congressional districts still too close to call, sign of future elections
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon congressional races still do not have a clear winner, days after the election. On Friday afternoon, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer was ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner in the state’s 5th District. In Oregon’s 6th District, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of Republican Mike Erickson.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114
Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Readers respond: We can’t afford climate change
Within the flurry of election news, The Oregonian/OregonLive published “Why megastorms will become more common, according to science” on Nov. 8, covering impending “megafloods” that may soon endanger the Pacific Northwest. This is another reminder of how we are bankrupting our future by continuing to use fossil fuels. The Science Advances study highlighted in the article estimates $1 trillion in damages from a megaflood scenario modeled in California in 2010. We are already realizing these costs closer to home. The federal government created $422 million in block grant funding to rebuild from the Labor Day 2020 fires. This is just part of the real costs of those fires: the burning of 2,800 structures, destruction of four Oregon towns, evacuation of 40,000 people, and the deaths of 11 individuals. As the elections close, let’s encourage our newly elected officials to do what makes economic sense: pass substantial climate legislation and pass it now. That means holding our Oregon legislature and governor to the commitments laid out in HB2021, promising 100% renewable energy by 2040. Our newly minted federal representatives need to go further to reign in America’s costly carbon pollution. Our current federal representatives can do more this year by passing the Growing Climate Solutions bill through the U.S. House and into law. The bottom line is that we can’t afford to keep polluting. Not only will passing climate legislation save our future economy, it will save the lives of Oregonians as well.
2022 midterm election changed the political landscape. What about the US?
From Oregon governor to the balance of power in congress, this mid-term election will change the political landscape of the state and the nation.
