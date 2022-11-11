ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red

By Grant Stringer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago

I'm truly shocked and absolutely thrilled she won! Libs have made an absolute stink over this Lori Chavez-Deremer over what she represents. Thank God she won! I just wish the same thing could have happened with getting a Republican Governor to turn Oregon around. Hopefully more good positive change follows this win!

Reply
34
Greg Holman
4d ago

Woo-hoo! ! ! !...Congratulations Laura-Chavez De Remer outstanding, we'll done, I couldn't be more thrilled!😎

Reply
33
cat
3d ago

And this is why we need a full recount of Oregons all mail in votes for governor! I don’t believe Kotex won it!

Reply(1)
24
