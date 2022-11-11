Thinking about visiting the Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale exhibit with the kids? More information is below, as well as some thoughts from our hosted visit. The experience consists of a 30-minute show, projected on four walls, a real 360• experience. The show very briefly touches on who King Tut was, and then showcases his journey after death to the Underworld and beyond. Some chairs are provided, but most visitors sit on the floor. You are welcome to stay as long as you like.

