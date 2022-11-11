ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
macaronikid.com

Water lantern Festival

Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA Today, the Water Lantern Festival is an event that's all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events

With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

New accessible fishing dock unveiled

November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale

Thinking about visiting the Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale exhibit with the kids? More information is below, as well as some thoughts from our hosted visit. The experience consists of a 30-minute show, projected on four walls, a real 360• experience. The show very briefly touches on who King Tut was, and then showcases his journey after death to the Underworld and beyond. Some chairs are provided, but most visitors sit on the floor. You are welcome to stay as long as you like.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13

From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Bergies Coffee Roast House in downtown Gilbert closing after 14 years

PHOENIX – Bergies Coffee Roast House, a downtown Gilbert fixture since before the area grew into a bustling restaurant row, is closing after 14 years. The throwback oasis on Gilbert Road in the heart of the town’s Heritage District will serve its last lattes on Dec. 24, owners Brian and Linda Bergeson announced “with a heavy heart” in a video posted to social media last week.
GILBERT, AZ
MomJunky

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Filipino couple serve family favorites in Chandler

At My Place Cafe is a family affair, both in terms of its ownership and its offerings. Liza Obregon and her husband Carlito opened the restaurant six years ago in Mesa and moved it last December to Chandler. And throughout that time, they have been serving up family favorites that reflect the flavors of their native Philippines.
CHANDLER, AZ

