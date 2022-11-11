Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
macaronikid.com
Water lantern Festival
Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA Today, the Water Lantern Festival is an event that's all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.
thepoloparty.com
NEWS: Records Set in Scottsdale As Most Attended Polo Event in America Reaches New Heights
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Wraps Up Banner 2022 Event With a Polo Debut by Hockey Legend Shane Doan, Another Victory by Aspen Valley Polo Club and Soaring Numbers. Among the Fan Favorites at This Year’s Scottsdale Polo Party – The Riot House Polo DayClub, The Canine Couture by Lugari...
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
northcentralnews.net
New accessible fishing dock unveiled
November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
phoenixwithkids.net
Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale
Thinking about visiting the Immersive King Tut Experience in Scottsdale exhibit with the kids? More information is below, as well as some thoughts from our hosted visit. The experience consists of a 30-minute show, projected on four walls, a real 360• experience. The show very briefly touches on who King Tut was, and then showcases his journey after death to the Underworld and beyond. Some chairs are provided, but most visitors sit on the floor. You are welcome to stay as long as you like.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Phoenix
Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13
From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping
Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping.
Bergies Coffee Roast House in downtown Gilbert closing after 14 years
PHOENIX – Bergies Coffee Roast House, a downtown Gilbert fixture since before the area grew into a bustling restaurant row, is closing after 14 years. The throwback oasis on Gilbert Road in the heart of the town’s Heritage District will serve its last lattes on Dec. 24, owners Brian and Linda Bergeson announced “with a heavy heart” in a video posted to social media last week.
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
santansun.com
Filipino couple serve family favorites in Chandler
At My Place Cafe is a family affair, both in terms of its ownership and its offerings. Liza Obregon and her husband Carlito opened the restaurant six years ago in Mesa and moved it last December to Chandler. And throughout that time, they have been serving up family favorites that reflect the flavors of their native Philippines.
