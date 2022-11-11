ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Indy100

6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House

When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Cheers Election Deniers’ Defeat: Now Trump Will ‘Run on the Message That They Lost On’ (Video)

NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard offered a scathing analysis of Republican Kari Lake’s loss in the Arizona governor’s race during Tuesday’s “Morning Joe.”. He argued that Lake’s decisions to predicate her campaign on “trying to sell the ‘big lie'” and campaign with individuals like Steve Bannon and Sen. Wendy Rogers in the final weeks before the election ultimately led to her downfall against Democrat Katie Hobbs.
The Independent

Biden speaks with Polish president after report of deadly Russian missile strike

President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.The explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, came following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory as part of an escalation following the Russian withdrawal...
KSNT News

Watch live: Trump gives ‘special announcement’

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the […]
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says It’s the ‘Exact Time’ for Merrick Garland to Indict Trump: He’s ‘a Wounded Animal’ (Video)

The attorney general is already ”a day late and a dollar short. He should’ve done that this morning, before this guy announces,“ she said. Now that most Trump-endorsed candidates failed to win their elections in the midterms, “The View” host Joy Behar thinks the focus needs to be put back on the twice impeached former president himself — specifically, Merrick Garland’s focus.
960 The Ref

Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday decried an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s comments, delivered in an evening address to the nation, came hours after a senior...
TheWrap

TheWrap

