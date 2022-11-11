Read full article on original website
6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House
When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
‘Morning Joe’ Cheers Election Deniers’ Defeat: Now Trump Will ‘Run on the Message That They Lost On’ (Video)
NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard offered a scathing analysis of Republican Kari Lake’s loss in the Arizona governor’s race during Tuesday’s “Morning Joe.”. He argued that Lake’s decisions to predicate her campaign on “trying to sell the ‘big lie'” and campaign with individuals like Steve Bannon and Sen. Wendy Rogers in the final weeks before the election ultimately led to her downfall against Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Fires Another Shot at ‘Loser’ Trump Ahead of Expected 2024 Campaign Launch
“Hopefully today will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country,” former President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early Tuesday, teasing what is widely expected to be his formal entry into the 2024 presidential race. Trump appears set...
Donald Trump, Speaker of the House? The GOP Is Considering It (Video)
They talk about it repeatedly," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on "Face the Nation"
‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Republicans ‘Deserved to Get Clobbered’ in Midterms (Video)
Alyssa Farah Griffin may still be a Republican, but that doesn’t mean she thinks her party deserved to win in this year’s midterm elections. In fact, “The View” host said Monday that thanks to her party’s actions in the last two years, they really “deserved to get clobbered.”
Biden speaks with Polish president after report of deadly Russian missile strike
President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.The explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, came following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory as part of an escalation following the Russian withdrawal...
Seth Meyers Says Trump Could’ve Gotten Border Wall Funded in 1 Day by Making ‘Ted Cruz Sit in a Dunk Tank’ (Video)
After spending most of his presidency promising a border wall that anybody but the U.S. would pay for, Donald Trump never actually saw that plan come to fruition – which is weird to Seth Meyers, since he’s pretty sure that putting a certain senator in a dunk tank would’ve raised the funds needed in about a day.
How would Trump-DeSantis matchup impact Democrats in 2024?
The midterm elections are over, and political pundits are already looking ahead to the presidential election of 2024.
Watch live: Trump gives ‘special announcement’
Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the […]
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says It’s the ‘Exact Time’ for Merrick Garland to Indict Trump: He’s ‘a Wounded Animal’ (Video)
The attorney general is already ”a day late and a dollar short. He should’ve done that this morning, before this guy announces,“ she said. Now that most Trump-endorsed candidates failed to win their elections in the midterms, “The View” host Joy Behar thinks the focus needs to be put back on the twice impeached former president himself — specifically, Merrick Garland’s focus.
Hollywood, Media Embrace Dems’ Control of the Senate: ‘The Red Wave Has Crashed Against the Rocks of Reality’
"An historic election week continues. Trumpism crushes the Republican Party again, Joe Scarborough tweeted
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday decried an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s comments, delivered in an evening address to the nation, came hours after a senior...
‘SNL': Dave Chappelle Talks About Kanye’s Antisemitism and Trump in Meandering Monologue (Video)
Dave Chappelle’s third “Saturday Night Live” monologue avoided anything closely related to the midterm elections, which was weird considering it’s not only his third time hosting, but also his third time hosting immediately after an election. Chappelle’s first time hosting “SNL” came on the first episode...
Elon Musk Fires 2 Twitter Engineers Who Publicly Challenged Him: ‘This Man Has No Idea WTF He’s Talking About’
“Free speech” apparently only goes so far inside Twitter. New owner Elon Musk has reportedly fired at least two longtime engineers at the social media platform after they pushed back on some of the comments the billionaire posted on the site, Bloomberg News reported. Musk, who touts himself as...
