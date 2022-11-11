After an extraordinary Rugby World Cup final, Ruby Tui from New Zealand’s winning Black Ferns team began to belt out a waiata (song) known to every New Zealander. Under the bright lights of the sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland, with ribbons glittering gold behind her, a beaming Tui sang Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Come Together as One) to the crowd, and more than 40,000 adoring voices responded: – ‘tātou tātou e!’ the stadium roared: ‘all of us, all of us!’.

2 DAYS AGO