BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler

Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
FOX Sports

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Rugby legend to run 300 miles in a week

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the first of seven long distance runs to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research. The former Leeds Rhinos player was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
BBC

Cam Shaw: Friends of boxer who died snorkelling fundraise to bring him home

Friends of a former boxer who died while snorkelling in Australia say they have been "overwhelmed with the love and support" from around the world. Cam Shaw, 25, from York, died on the Great Barrier Reef on 24 October. Friend Chloe Ridsdale said a fundraising campaign to bring his body...
The Guardian

‘Come together as one’: Black Ferns’ World Cup triumph unites nation

After an extraordinary Rugby World Cup final, Ruby Tui from New Zealand’s winning Black Ferns team began to belt out a waiata (song) known to every New Zealander. Under the bright lights of the sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland, with ribbons glittering gold behind her, a beaming Tui sang Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Come Together as One) to the crowd, and more than 40,000 adoring voices responded: – ‘tātou tātou e!’ the stadium roared: ‘all of us, all of us!’.
BBC

L﻿en Goodman stands down from Dancing With The Stars

F﻿ormer Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has announced he is leaving the show's US version, Dancing With The Stars, after 17 years. G﻿oodman, 78, was on the panel when Strictly launched on BBC One in 2004 and joined Dancing With the Stars the following year. He starred...
BBC

Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC

Catch-up: UK Championship - Robertson, Brecel & Higgins in action

Jimmy White was beaten 6-2 by Ryan Day while defending champion Zhao Xintong lost to Sam Craigie in first round of the UK Championship. The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters. This year is the 46th edition of the...
BBC

All Blacks are there for the taking - England coach Jones

Eddie Jones says New Zealand are vulnerable as his England team prepares to face the three-time world champions for the first time since 2019. England's victory in the Rugby World Cup semi-final three years ago is a highlight of Jones' seven-year reign. "We showed that if you've got the right...
BBC

Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
The Associated Press

Canada’s Henry to miss World Cup; Hutchinson, 39, on roster

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto defender Doneil Henry will miss the World Cup with a torn calf sustained during warmups in a pre-tournament exhibition against Bahrain. Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old midfielder and Canada’s captain, was among 26 players picked for the roster Sunday by coach John Herdman. The only player on the roster alive during Canada’s last World Cup appearance in 1986, Hutchinson made his first appearance of the season for Turkey’s Beşiktaş on Wednesday after recovering from a bone bruise.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
The Associated Press

Brighton’s head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — First its manager, now its head of recruitment. Two months after bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley...
BBC

Australia free trade deal a failure for UK, says George Eustice

Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it. Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK". It was the first post-Brexit...

