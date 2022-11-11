Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Beth Shashikant appointed to Norfolk Public School Board
The Norfolk Public School Board has appointed Beth Shashikant to the board at Monday’s meeting. Shashikant replaces Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite, who resigned from the school board back in September. She received her bachelor’s in science form St. Mary’s College in 1998 and a Ph.D. in physiology form Temple in 2004.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State softball announces five signings
Wayne State College head softball coach Christy Warnock announced today that five student-athletes have signed national letters-of-intent to attend Wayne State and play softball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Kennadi Borngrebe (born – gray – bee) of Omaha, Masyn Bunnell of Gretna, Emilee Marth...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast men win opener in national tournament, 3-0 over Massachusetts team
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has won its opening match in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 2 championships 3-0 over Massasoit Community College of Massachusetts. Sergio Aspas scored twice and Tom Henneh once for the Hawks. Northeast can secure a spot in the semifinals with...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
norfolkneradio.com
Match times announced for NCAA Central Region volleyball tournament hosted by Wayne State
WAYNE - Game times and schedule for the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament hosted by Wayne State College this weekend were finalized with NCAA officials Monday. The tournament will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 18-20 in Rice Auditorium. Four first round games will be played...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast women's soccer drops first match of national tournament to Northwest Mississippi
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Region XI Champions and Plains District Champions Northeast Community College women’s soccer team began their run at the 2022 NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament Tuesday night as they battled Northwest Mississippi Community College in Game 1 of Pool D. The Rangers got the best of the Hawks by a final score of 4-1. The Hawks (19-3-1) held control of the ball for much of the first 15 minutes before the Rangers began to keep possession on their half of the field. Northeast went into the halftime break down 1-0 and within striking distance, but the Rangers added another goal near the start of the second half.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball ranked second in final regular-season AVCA Division II Top 25 coaches poll
The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked second in the final regular season AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats received two first-place votes and 1,065 points in voting from coaches across the country. Wayne State is 29-2 on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State's Sims named NSIC defensive player of the week
WAYNE - Luke Sims of Wayne State College was announced Monday as the Northern Sun Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 10-7 victory over MSU Moorhead at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. It’s the first time that Sims has collected NSIC Player of the Week honors.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State gets defensive, holds off MSU-Moorhead 10-7, clinches share of NSIC title
WAYNE - Wayne State held MSU Moorhead to just 193 yards of total offense as the Wildcats defeated MSU Moorhead 10-7 Saturday afternoon in the 33rd annual Egg Bowl Game at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The win gives the 9-2 Wildcats a share of the NSIC overall conference title...
norfolkneradio.com
Big second half powers Wayne State men past Oklahoma Baptist
WAYNE - Wayne State outscored Oklahoma Baptist 37-26 in the second half to defeat the Bison 68-58 Saturday evening in the final game of the NSIC/GAC Men’s Basketball Challenge played at Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats are now 1-1 on the year while OBU is 0-2. The visiting Bison held the lead for most of the first half, but the biggest lead for Oklahoma Baptist was five points.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State football makes NCAA Division II playoffs
WAYNE - For the second time in school history, the Wayne State College football team is awarded an NCAA Division II playoff berth as the Wildcats were named the No.6 seed in Super Region 4 after winning a share of the NSIC regular season title and finishing with a 9-2 record.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS WINNEBAGO HOME
A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M. SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES...
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
