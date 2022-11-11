TUCSON, Ariz. – The Region XI Champions and Plains District Champions Northeast Community College women’s soccer team began their run at the 2022 NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament Tuesday night as they battled Northwest Mississippi Community College in Game 1 of Pool D. The Rangers got the best of the Hawks by a final score of 4-1. The Hawks (19-3-1) held control of the ball for much of the first 15 minutes before the Rangers began to keep possession on their half of the field. Northeast went into the halftime break down 1-0 and within striking distance, but the Rangers added another goal near the start of the second half.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO