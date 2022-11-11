ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Beth Shashikant appointed to Norfolk Public School Board

The Norfolk Public School Board has appointed Beth Shashikant to the board at Monday’s meeting. Shashikant replaces Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite, who resigned from the school board back in September. She received her bachelor’s in science form St. Mary’s College in 1998 and a Ph.D. in physiology form Temple in 2004.
NORFOLK, NE
Wayne State softball announces five signings

Wayne State College head softball coach Christy Warnock announced today that five student-athletes have signed national letters-of-intent to attend Wayne State and play softball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Kennadi Borngrebe (born – gray – bee) of Omaha, Masyn Bunnell of Gretna, Emilee Marth...
WAYNE, NE
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
Northeast men win opener in national tournament, 3-0 over Massachusetts team

The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has won its opening match in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 2 championships 3-0 over Massasoit Community College of Massachusetts. Sergio Aspas scored twice and Tom Henneh once for the Hawks. Northeast can secure a spot in the semifinals with...
NORFOLK, NE
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Northeast women's soccer drops first match of national tournament to Northwest Mississippi

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Region XI Champions and Plains District Champions Northeast Community College women’s soccer team began their run at the 2022 NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament Tuesday night as they battled Northwest Mississippi Community College in Game 1 of Pool D. The Rangers got the best of the Hawks by a final score of 4-1. The Hawks (19-3-1) held control of the ball for much of the first 15 minutes before the Rangers began to keep possession on their half of the field. Northeast went into the halftime break down 1-0 and within striking distance, but the Rangers added another goal near the start of the second half.
NORFOLK, NE
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point

WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
WEST POINT, NE
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
Wayne State's Sims named NSIC defensive player of the week

WAYNE - Luke Sims of Wayne State College was announced Monday as the Northern Sun Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 10-7 victory over MSU Moorhead at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. It’s the first time that Sims has collected NSIC Player of the Week honors.
WAYNE, NE
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
NORFOLK, NE
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
STANTON, NE
Big second half powers Wayne State men past Oklahoma Baptist

WAYNE - Wayne State outscored Oklahoma Baptist 37-26 in the second half to defeat the Bison 68-58 Saturday evening in the final game of the NSIC/GAC Men’s Basketball Challenge played at Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats are now 1-1 on the year while OBU is 0-2. The visiting Bison held the lead for most of the first half, but the biggest lead for Oklahoma Baptist was five points.
WAYNE, NE
Wayne State football makes NCAA Division II playoffs

WAYNE - For the second time in school history, the Wayne State College football team is awarded an NCAA Division II playoff berth as the Wildcats were named the No.6 seed in Super Region 4 after winning a share of the NSIC regular season title and finishing with a 9-2 record.
WAYNE, NE
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
NORFOLK, NE
Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
FIRE DESTROYS WINNEBAGO HOME

A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M. SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES...
WINNEBAGO, NE
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton

A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
YANKTON, SD

