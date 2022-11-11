ECU women 23rd, men 25th at NCAA cross country regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The East Carolina cross country program concluded its season at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.

The women took 23rd with 670 points while the men finished 25th with 747 points.

For the women, Alyssa Zack led the way in 93rd in a time of 22:10.77 on the 8K course. Lindsay Yentz followed Zack in 117th with a time of 22:34.4. Navaya Zales (143rd), Hayley Whoolery (159th) and Allysa Combs (184th) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates. Makayla Obremski (208th) also competed for ECU.

On the men’s side, Austin Mathews led the way in 113th in a time of 32:19.7. Ted Sielatycki followed up in 151st with Conner O’Shea (155th) and Zach Willer (158th) close behind. Nick Willer (176th) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates while Alex Sawyer (207th) finished out the ECU lineup.

With the conclusion of the cross country season, the Pirates will now turn their attention to January and the upcoming track & field season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.