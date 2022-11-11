ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU women 23rd, men 25th at NCAA cross country regional

By Cole Barnhill, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cZwf_0j7bAPI400

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The East Carolina cross country program concluded its season at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.

The women took 23rd with 670 points while the men finished 25th with 747 points.

For the women, Alyssa Zack led the way in 93rd in a time of 22:10.77 on the 8K course. Lindsay Yentz followed Zack in 117th with a time of 22:34.4. Navaya Zales (143rd), Hayley Whoolery (159th) and Allysa Combs (184th) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates. Makayla Obremski (208th) also competed for ECU.

On the men’s side, Austin Mathews led the way in 113th in a time of 32:19.7. Ted Sielatycki followed up in 151st with Conner O’Shea (155th) and Zach Willer (158th) close behind. Nick Willer (176th) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates while Alex Sawyer (207th) finished out the ECU lineup.

With the conclusion of the cross country season, the Pirates will now turn their attention to January and the upcoming track & field season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU football’s latest bowl projections after Week 11

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the regular season, it’s time to check out the latest bowl projections for the East Carolina University football team. The Pirates are bowl eligible for the second straight season. ECU is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play this season. They’re set to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Houston talks about loss to Cincinnati, preps for home finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday morning prior to Saturday’s American Athletic Conference home contest versus Houston. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement“Really disappointed last Friday night in not being able to secure the win up at Cincinnati, but very pleased with the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Senior adults across the state draw crowds for basketball tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 45 men’s and women’s teams across the state competed in the North Carolina Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The games weren’t between seniors in high school or college, but between 50- to 80-year-olds. The sound of cheering, buzzer beaters and basketballs dribbling filled the inside […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Schedule for third round of state playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One barometer of success for high school football teams is whether they will be practicing on Turkey Week. We’ll find out on Friday. The third round of the state playoffs will see tougher competition and hopefully closer games. The goal is to get a win on Friday you can practice and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU notebook: Pirates lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WNCT) — Cincinnati’s fourth-quarter field goal was what put the nail in the coffin in their 27-25 win over East Carolina Friday night. ECU came back from a 21-5 deficit, but ultimately, the Bearcats would walk away with the win to keep their home win streak alive, now at 32 straight. Cincinnati has also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne football coach dismissed

DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Foster nominated for Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced the nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.  The 51 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Martin, Melissa Anderson make investment in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Melissa and Martin Anderson of Greenville honored their fathers with a significant investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Tuesday. The investment includes a naming opportunity at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium which was made in honor of William M. Monroe and the late Brayom E. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU softball inks five to 2023 class

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hannah Evans, Kanisha Anderson, Taylor Apple, Kaleigh Ayscue and Devin Long have committed to play for East Carolina’s softball program beginning in the fall of 2023 according to an announcement by head coach Shane Winkler on Thursday. Three of the Pirates’ signees are ranked in Extra Innings Softball Top 100 in Apple, Ayscue and Long. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

The Grinch play is coming to Arapahoe Charter School

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) – He’s a mean one alright. The Arapahoe Charter School in Arapahoe is presenting the musical play “The Grinch.” There will be two performances scheduled. One is on Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm, and the next one is on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm. The play will be performed by […]
ARAPAHOE, NC
WNCT

A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville to host a 125-year celebration event in November

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a celebration! On Saturday, the town of Winterville will be celebrating its 125 years of being in operation. The event will have street vendors, a bouncy house, live music and much more. The event starts at 10 am and ends at 2 pm. and will take place at 2571 Railroad […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Great Harvest cookie kit fundraiser off and rolling

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Raising funds for mini-grants and supporting local teachers is the goal of the Great Harvest cookie kit fundraiser that kicked off Tuesday. During November, a percentage of the sales of Coffee Cake at the Great Harvest Bread Company will go toward the Pitt County Educational Foundation. Those involved say it’s one […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

102-year-old North Carolina veteran honored on Veterans Day

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s an honor. On November 11, Gordon Campbell was honored at a special ceremony held at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro to celebrate his 79th Veterans Day. With Campbell being 102 years old, he was the oldest of the 25 residents to be recognized for military service.  Born in […]
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at RTDNAC

WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon. WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at …. WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

BCCC’s Lester Library to host Music & Mystery on Dec. 1

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College continues its History, Mystery, and Art Community Voices series, with the third event taking place on December 1. Presentations feature local talent or focus on little-known events/ideas from BCCC’s service area, offering insight and intrigue. All presentations start at 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy