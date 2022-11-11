Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Missing World War II veteran brought home and laid to rest in Avon
AVON, Maine (WABI) - “I think that’s the thing to take away, is that there is still thousands of families waiting for the moment that this family was able to have today,” Commander Gregory Watson of 343d Bomb Squadron said. Identified remains of an Airmen missing from...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
wabi.tv
Man recovering after Auburn crash, truck fire
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - One man is recovering after his truck caught fire in an Auburn interstate crash Monday afternoon. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us 70-year-old Richard Kammel of Sabattus was traveling southbound at exit 77 at 3:30 when he struck a tractor trailer attempting to change lanes.
coast931.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old from Paris, Maine
Police are looking for a missing teen from Oxford County. Benjamin Stanicki, 16, of Paris was reported missing by his parents about two weeks ago. According to CBS 13, he was recently spotted in a 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Maine vanity plate with the number 2 and the words “IN DEBT.”
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
WMTW
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
WMTW
Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody
HARRISON, Maine — A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon...
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
wabi.tv
Pre-tabulation work for Maine’s second congressional district race begins in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some of the ranked-choice pre-tabulation work for the race for Maine’s second congressional district began Monday in Augusta. Democratic incumbent Jared Golden did not get a majority of the votes in the election which is required in ranked-choice voting. Golden received 48% and challenger and...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
newscentermaine.com
Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden made the announcement Thursday morning in Lewiston. Neither AP nor the Maine secretary of state's office have declared a winner.
wabi.tv
Cold Sticking Around. Snow Likely Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cold night on the way as high pressure over the Great Lakes continues to build into the region. This will keep skies mostly clear, and lows will range from the upper teens over the north to the upper 30s closer to the coast. Mostly sunny...
