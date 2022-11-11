SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A debate brewing for months over a possible new coffee shop is set to enter its next stage. A public hearing is set for November 14 for people living around the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson invited to share their approval or disdain of the project to build a new 7-Brew coffee shop. In the several months of this debate, it has been through planning and zoning three times, with denials each time. Springfield City Council recently approved rezoning the lot from single-family residential to limited business.

