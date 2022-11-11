ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Monett, Mo. opens new library two decades in the making

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After two decades in the making, residents of Barry and Lawrence Counties have a brand new library. The building is 20,000 square feet. It costs $6 million. This project started in the early 2000s when the library had different plans for a new building. Thanks to...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews begin work on median at busy Grand and Campbell intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of monitoring crash rates and safety concerns at the Grand Street and Campbell Avenue intersection in Springfield, public works crews have begun construction on a median to restrict left turns on and off of Grand to improve safety. Springfield Public Works officials say recent...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Public hearing scheduled for rezoning bid at Sunshine and Jefferson in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A debate brewing for months over a possible new coffee shop is set to enter its next stage. A public hearing is set for November 14 for people living around the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson invited to share their approval or disdain of the project to build a new 7-Brew coffee shop. In the several months of this debate, it has been through planning and zoning three times, with denials each time. Springfield City Council recently approved rezoning the lot from single-family residential to limited business.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes. 1. Use Vinegar. Apply vinegar directly to the wet stain. Allow the vinegar to soak in for 30 minutes to dissolve the stain, and then rinse once more. Once a stain is removed, launder as usual.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

