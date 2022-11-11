Read full article on original website
‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale for its run at Juanita K. Hammons Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can now buy tickets for the ‘Hamilton’ broadway show run in Springfield. The traveling production will begin on February 22 and end on March 5 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Tickets range from $39 to $179 plus tickets. CLICK HERE to buy tickets!
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to see cold temperatures hold firm through the rest of the week. However, he does see a warm up through the weekend and some possible rain chances as we approach Thanksgiving next week.
City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
Monett, Mo. opens new library two decades in the making
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After two decades in the making, residents of Barry and Lawrence Counties have a brand new library. The building is 20,000 square feet. It costs $6 million. This project started in the early 2000s when the library had different plans for a new building. Thanks to...
PICTURES: KY3 Viewers share snapshots of another round of light snow on Monday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers around the Ozarks captured another round of light snow in the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on the Ozarks during this round. The pictures made for some pretty snowy snapshots. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
PICTURES: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snowfall into Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking another round of light snow. Up to a couple of inches of snow is possible into Tuesday morning. However, road hazards may be limited. Check out KY3 Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look ahead at snow where you live.
City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
Kickapoo students encouraged to take the “Chief Challenge” pledging to buckle-up and keep phones down while driving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People driving by Springfield Kickapoo’s parking lot on Monday may have been a little taken back at the site of a firetruck, ambulance, hearse, emergency workers and students gathered around a two-car crash. But it wasn’t real. Over the decades school districts went to...
Crews begin work on median at busy Grand and Campbell intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of monitoring crash rates and safety concerns at the Grand Street and Campbell Avenue intersection in Springfield, public works crews have begun construction on a median to restrict left turns on and off of Grand to improve safety. Springfield Public Works officials say recent...
Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night. Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel. Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well...
Public hearing scheduled for rezoning bid at Sunshine and Jefferson in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A debate brewing for months over a possible new coffee shop is set to enter its next stage. A public hearing is set for November 14 for people living around the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson invited to share their approval or disdain of the project to build a new 7-Brew coffee shop. In the several months of this debate, it has been through planning and zoning three times, with denials each time. Springfield City Council recently approved rezoning the lot from single-family residential to limited business.
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
How Springfield crews are prepping the roads before winter weather
Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes. 1. Use Vinegar. Apply vinegar directly to the wet stain. Allow the vinegar to soak in for 30 minutes to dissolve the stain, and then rinse once more. Once a stain is removed, launder as usual.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy snow falls on the Harrison, Ark. area Monday night
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - KY3 captured the snow falling Monday night in Harrison. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. Up to two inches of snow is possible in higher elevations. Travel hazards should be minimal.
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help locating a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3. Investigators say he has PTSD and dementia. They say Jourdan left all his personal belongings,...
