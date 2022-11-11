Read full article on original website
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2022. George Jerome Hadnot, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; resisting an officer by flight. Marshall Cody Smith, 43, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction...
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
Moss Bluff shooting possibly linked to motorcycle club altercation
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Beginning Nov. 22, there will be intermittent lane closures on La. 82 in Cameron Parish. There will be intermittent eastbound and westbound closures. The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit...
KPLC TV
I-10 construction over US 165 breaks ground
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on US 165 in Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
KPLC TV
One injured in Moss Bluff shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Moss Bluff shooting was fight between bikers
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A shooting in Moss Bluff early Sunday morning that left a woman injured was the result of a fight between two groups of bikers, authorities said. Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said detectives believe the fight was between members of the Bandidos MC and the Misfits MC. The Bandidos are a “recognized outlaw motorcycle gang,” she said.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
KPLC TV
Law enforcement reports incidents involving toy guns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local law enforcement are reporting incidents involving toy guns. What might seem innocent, can actually be dangerous. “We get there, and sure enough there is a gun, they are not going to sit there and ask if it’s a toy or not,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
KPLC TV
Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
