Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO