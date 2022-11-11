ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2022. George Jerome Hadnot, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; resisting an officer by flight. Marshall Cody Smith, 43, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life

Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Beginning Nov. 22, there will be intermittent lane closures on La. 82 in Cameron Parish. There will be intermittent eastbound and westbound closures. The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 construction over US 165 breaks ground

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on US 165 in Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

One injured in Moss Bluff shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office: Moss Bluff shooting was fight between bikers

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A shooting in Moss Bluff early Sunday morning that left a woman injured was the result of a fight between two groups of bikers, authorities said. Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said detectives believe the fight was between members of the Bandidos MC and the Misfits MC. The Bandidos are a “recognized outlaw motorcycle gang,” she said.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Law enforcement reports incidents involving toy guns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local law enforcement are reporting incidents involving toy guns. What might seem innocent, can actually be dangerous. “We get there, and sure enough there is a gun, they are not going to sit there and ask if it’s a toy or not,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
WESTLAKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy