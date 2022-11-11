ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Shares Incredibly Relatable Snacking Situation in New Video

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Even Reese Witherspoon can't resist a good doughnut—the whole thing, not just half.

The Morning Show star, 46, was the definition of relatable in a new Instagram video, where she only eats one half of her doughnut, even though we all know she's coming back for that second half in no time.

Set to the viral TikTok sound of Carly Rae Jepson's song "The Loneliest Time," Witherspoon, looking pretty in a pink sweater for the cute clips, mouths the lyrics, "I'm comin' back for you baby, I'm comin' back for you!" while pointing to her half-eaten sprinkle doughnut on the plate.

"Who only eats half? 🍩" the Oscar-winner actress captioned the video on Thursday, Nov. 10, which also features a box of scrumptious-looking treats.

Witherspoon's followers couldn't help but relate to her indulgence in sweet treat, including celebrity gal pal and Legally Blonde co-star Selma Blair, who commented, "I don’t savor. Instant gratification can’t come soon enough🥹💕. I’ll just have one. After. Another. 😂"

Kerry Washington, who starred alongside Witherspoon in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere also chimed in with a series of laughing crying emojis, "😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Even the official Instagram account for Hulu left a note under the post, writing, "oh to be a donut waiting for Reese Witherspoon’s return."

And we don't disagree!

