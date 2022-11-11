Read full article on original website
Rare losing streak refocused New Lothrop football team for run to Division 7 semifinals
NEW LOTHROP, MI – At the time, it certainly didn’t seem like much of a blessing, but losing two straight games last month might have the best thing that could have happened to New Lothrop’s football team this season. The perennial small school power hadn’t lost two...
Flint Firebirds trade captain Brennan Othmann for big defenseman, three draft picks
FLINT – The Flint Firebirds have traded the most dynamic scorer in their history for a big defenseman and three draft picks. The Firebirds sent Brennan Othmann to the Peterborough Petes for defenseman Artem Guryev, a third round draft pick in 2023, a second-round pick in 2004 and a third round pick in 2026.
Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
Video recap: Lions survive Bears QB Justin Fields to win second straight game
CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has run for 325 yards in two weeks, but his team has gone winless during that stretch after crumbling to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Detroit answered the call after Fields gashed its defense for the better part of this one. The...
The Spice Girls are performing a concert this week in Michigan... sort of.
If you thought you’d never have a chance to see the Spice Girls in concert again, well, you might be right, but you do have a chance to experience their look and sound this week in Michigan by one of the top Spice Girls tribute bands in the country.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 10
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) are back on the road inside the division, with a Week 10 showdown against the Chicago Bears (3-6) on the horizon. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can the Lions keep Bears QB Justin Fields in the pocket?
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Lions midseason grades: Young nucleus reason for optimism on struggling defense
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) cross into the season’s second half riding a two-game winning streak. Detroit has won both of those games inside the NFC North, including snapping the league’s longest road winless streak in Chicago this past weekend. It’s been an up-and-down ride on...
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
Millington, Ithaca shut out in state quarterfinal losses
In a Division 6 quarterfinal dominated by defense, it was only appropriate that defense would score the only points of the game. Reed City’s defense scored the lone touhdown of the game, giving the Coyotes a 6-0 win Saturday over Millington at Reed City.
Pink to tour in 2023 with her biggest Michigan concert ever at Comerica Park
DETROIT - She’s known for her acrobatic, Cirque du Soleil-type concerts and now she’s about to embark on a tour which will see her performing at the biggest venues she’s ever performed at. P!NK has just announced a stadium tour for 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
How to watch Lions at Bears: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) have an opportunity to win back-to-back games inside the NFC North, not to mention snap a 15-game road winless streak when they face the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 10. The last time the Lions won on the road was in Chicago back in Week 13 of the 2020 campaign.
Lions beat Bears 31-30 after taking advantage of missed PAT: Live updates recap
Jamaal Williams runs for 6 yards, and the Bears use their second timeout. Soldier Field clearing out in a hurry. Williams goes for a loss of 3 yards, and there is Chicago’s final timeout with 56 seconds left. Williams again, this time it moves the chains. 2:17 -- Chicago...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
