ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Delbar is bringing its Persian flavors to Ponce City Market

By Carly Cooper
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKjaG_0j7b9opj00
Jookeh kabob with Adas Polo rice, shirazi salad, labneh, and pomegranate-tangerine juice

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Delbar owner Fares Kargar is eager to expand. The Iran native opened the trendy restaurant in Inman Park in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t deter him from the business. He’ll launch an Alpharetta location in early 2023 and another in Virginia. But first comes Bibi, his Ponce City Market food stall, slated to open November 21. Inspired by the popularity of the dishes at Delbar, Bibi will serve an abbreviated menu of kabob platters, rice bowls, salads, and sandwiches. Draft cocktails will be available, too.

“Delbar is family-style—you share items,” Kargar says. “This is more for the individual.”

Menu items include hummus, labneh, jooleh (chicken) kabobs, salmon kabobs, and cucumber-tomato salad. For dessert, there will be baklava, baklava ice cream, and a Persian ice cream sandwich filled with saffron-, pistachio-, and rosewater-based ice cream. Cocktails are inspired by those at Delbar, such as one made with Castle & Key gin, citrus, mint, and cardamom. Kargar says he’s currently seeking out some Middle Eastern wines and beers to be sold by the bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twiaT_0j7b9opj00
Koobideh sandwich

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaTEV_0j7b9opj00
Hummus, dill labneh, and barbari bread

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

The name Bibi comes from the Persian word representing a powerful female community leader. It was inspired by Kargar’s grandmother, who taught him to cook and often served 20 to 30 guests at once.

“With all the movements in Iran right now, it feels like the perfect name,” Kargar says.

Designed by Archie Bolden, Bibi replaces Marrakesh on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. It infuses the greens and natural woods of Delbar—inspired by the Iranian countryside where Kargar’s grandmother lives—with bright pops and color, geometric shapes, and dried flowers.

“The space just comes to life,” Kargar says.

However, he’s not stopping there. He admits to working on “an upscale Middle Eastern restaurant in Atlanta,” but isn’t revealing additional details—yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HG2yO_0j7b9opj00
A rendering of Bibi

By Archie Bolden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BeP6_0j7b9opj00
Salmon kabob with Baghali Polo rice, shirazi salad, labneh, and cucumber-mint juice

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

The post Delbar is bringing its Persian flavors to Ponce City Market appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

Vietvana rebrands as a coffee house near Georgia Tech

The Square on Fifth Vietvana location near Georgia Tech is changing its business model. Previously touted as a “pho noodle house,” it is shifting its focus to a more casual concept centered on coffee, boba tea, smoothies, and pastries. The post Vietvana rebrands as a coffee house near Georgia Tech appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A new all-day brunch spot launches in Duluth

Created by owner-chef Keith Kash—founder of Who’s Got Soul Cafe in Decatur, Lawrenceville, and Duluth—Just Brunch offers a relaxing spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch fare all day long. The post A new all-day brunch spot launches in Duluth appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The Victorian Atlanta plant shop to move its Ponce location and add a cocktail bar

The Victorian Atlanta opened its Ponce City Market plant shop in 2017. On December 31, it will shut its doors for the last time with plans to reopen in New City Properties’ nearby Fourth Ward mixed-use development. Targeting a spring launch, the brighter, bigger Victorian will feature a cocktail bar focused on plant-driven drinks. The post The Victorian Atlanta plant shop to move its Ponce location and add a cocktail bar appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

An Atlantan shares lessons learned while working the polls

One of the first things my mom had me do when I graduated from college was get registered to vote and sign up to work the election polls. I remember always going with her to vote. She made sure all her children—all nine of us—were exposed to the process. The post An Atlantan shares lessons learned while working the polls appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Medical Center’s closure is also the end of a local midwifery practice

Intown Midwifery is one of the first independent businesses forced to close its doors because of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center hospital closure, but experts worry it won’t be the last. And that potential trickle-down loss of providers will ultimately make it harder for people to access the necessary healthcare that can prevent later crises—the kind of crises that might land someone in a Level One trauma center, of which the City of Atlanta now only has one. The post Atlanta Medical Center’s closure is also the end of a local midwifery practice appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Brian Kemp campaigned—and won—at a distance from Herschel Walker. What does that mean for Walker’s Senate runoff?

Despite a high-profile challenge from Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp won re-election by seven points, a wider margin than in 2018. The rest of the Republican ticket rode his coattails to victory—everyone but Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who’ll head to a runoff against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, in a race that could, once again, decide party control of the Senate. The post Brian Kemp campaigned—and won—at a distance from Herschel Walker. What does that mean for Walker’s Senate runoff? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

5 reasons to love Kirkwood

Situated between downtown Atlanta and Decatur, Kirkwood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This original streetcar suburb is home to a diverse community, a rich variety of Victorian and Craftsman-style houses, strong community associations, nearby MARTA stations, and half a dozen parks, with additional bragging rights as the place where world-famous rapper Future grew up. The post 5 reasons to love Kirkwood appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Reselling luxury clothing and accessories is more popular than ever

In August, Airee Edwards, owner of Agora Vintage in Athens, had Covid—no problem: She just sold a red Hermès Birkin bag on Instagram Live for $9,900. The work-from-home era hasn’t stopped the growing demand for luxury preowned goods, especially in Atlanta, where you can now find a local “concierge” consignment boutique, Jerrimiah James, and a national luxury reseller, the RealReal, just steps away from Hermès itself in Buckhead. The post Reselling luxury clothing and accessories is more popular than ever appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Farewell to Atlanta’s Elliott Street Pub

The pinnacle of self-defense, apparently, is not a gun or a bat or a knife; it is a well-used toilet brush. “It’s the best weapon in the bar,” Mike Jakob says on Wednesday, taking a smoke outside Elliott Street Pub, the Castleberry Hill establishment he’s long owned with his brother, Pete. “You want someone to leave, you don’t even have to touch them if you’re holding a toilet brush.” The post Farewell to Atlanta’s Elliott Street Pub appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?

In 1992, the Federal Railroad Administration first pitched the idea of five high-speed rail corridors around the country, including an initial Southeast route from Washington, D.C., to North Carolina; later in the decade, the FRA added Atlanta and Savannah to its plans. So: On its 30th anniversary, how are plans progressing? Slowly. The post Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

7 things to know before you visit Harry Potter: the Exhibition in Atlanta

Part museum, part "immersive" experience, Harry Potter: the Exhibition features several props and costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, reproductions of iconic set pieces (think the door to the Chamber of Secrets or Harry's cupboard under the stairs), and interactive elements throughout. Here's what to know before you go. The post 7 things to know before you visit Harry Potter: the Exhibition in Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Candidates spar over healthcare, inflation at 6th District Congressional debate, while Lucy McBath skips 7th District debate

The Atlanta Press Club held debates for Georgia's 6th and 7th Congressional Districts on Sunday, where Republican Rich McCormick and Democrat Bob Christian sparred over who could best represent the 6th, and Republican Mark Gonsalves had 15 minutes to himself to discuss his platforms after Democrat Lucy McBath declined to show. The post Candidates spar over healthcare, inflation at 6th District Congressional debate, while Lucy McBath skips 7th District debate appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Magazine

Troy, MI
98
Followers
97
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Magazine is the authority on Atlanta, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

 https://www.atlantamagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy