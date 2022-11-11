Tween, teen girls cause $350K in damage to Florida business, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three girls ages 12 to 13 were arrested Thursday after they allegedly caused $350,000 in damage to a Florida business, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls “created their own disaster” when they vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the three slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, spray-painted graffiti and crashed forklifts into products, smashing them.

Pictures provided by authorities show the aftermath of the vandalism. Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall, which WFLA has chosen to withhold.

Authorities noted that two of the girls even spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

The girls were caught a short time later when an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and saw the girls running from the building.

Each girl was charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.