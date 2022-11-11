10 best holiday gifts from Jos. A. Bank—shop men's shirts, boots, robes and more

Get ahead of the holiday rush with these options from Jos. A. Bank. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

There’s a reason why we list Jos. A. Bank as one of the best places to buy a suit . As one of the oldest purveyors of menswear in the U.S., Jos. A. Bank has been the go-to spot for fans of classic tailoring and refined design. We’re particularly fond of Jos. A. Bank’s approachable pricing and their on-site tailoring services, but we also turn to the retailer often to stock up on other wardrobe classics.

This holiday season, be sure to shop Jos. A. Bank for apparel, accessories and footwear gifts for the well-dressed dandies in your life. We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite gifts for men below.

Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Fair Isle Sweater

Add a traditional flair to your outfits with this fair isle patterned sweater. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

There’s nothing that says holiday-ready quite like a Fair Isle sweater. The classic style has been scaled down on Jos. A. Bank’s Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Fair Isle Sweater , which features the pattern in shades of navy, orange and light browns. Despite the repeating print all over this sweater, this versatile style will pair well with his entire wardrobe, from jeans and a t-shirt to khakis and a dress shirt for evenings out. This sweater is available in both regular and big & tall men’s sizes S to 4X Tall.

$60 at Jos. A. Bank

Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Multi Plaid Dress Shirt

A basic dress shirt is a wardrobe staple, and for good reason. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

Every menswear wardrobe starts with a collection of well-made basics, including cotton dress shirts. The Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar is one of Jos. A. Bank’s classic styles, with long sleeves and a spread collar that will sit well over one of the retailer’s impressive ties . Best of all, this dress shirt is 100% machine washable, so he won’t need to send it out for cleaning. Shop this style in men’s regular and big & tall shirt sizes 15x32 to 18.5x37.

$49 at Jos. A. Bank

Johnston & Murphy Barrett Chelsea Boots

The Johnston & Murphy Barrett Chelsea Boots are stylish and versatile. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

We love the autumnal feel of a Chelsea boot with skinny jeans, and the Johnston & Murphy Barrett Chelsea Boots are just right for the look. With elastic side panels for easy on and off, a cushioned flexible sole and leather uppers in an aged tan, these shoes are destined to become his go-to footwear throughout the fall and winter seasons. Shop the boots in men’s shoe sizes 8 to 13.

$185 at Jos. A. Bank

Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Quilted Vest

Layer the Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Quilted Vest over your dress shirts and sweaters for a warm and functional look. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

For those chilly-yet-not-quite-cold winter days, gift him the Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Quilted Vest . Available in three colors in men’s regular and big & tall sizes S to 2X Big, this lightweight vest is ideal to layer over dress shirts and sweaters during the workday, or underneath a heavier coat to add an extra layer of warmth. We love this style in the purple and navy options to add a pop of color.

$79 at Jos. A. Bank

1905 Collection Tailored Fit Denim Jacket

Everyone should have a classic denim jacket in their wardrobes. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

As one of the oldest menswear retailers in the country, it makes sense that Jos. A. Bank would incorporate some of the most beloved design elements into a wardrobe essential: the denim jacket. The brand’s 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Denim Jacket features a tailored fit, offered in medium wash denim in men’s sizes M to XXL. Reviews mention that the tailored fit runs small, so we suggest sizing up by one for a fit that is comfortable and leaves room to layer underneath.

$69 at Jos. A. Bank

1905 Collection Tailored Fit Plaid Suit

Jos. A. Bank is known for their fine tailoring, including this attractive plaid suit. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

We just had to include one of Jos. A. Bank’s classic suits on this list, and there’s none we love more than the 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Plaid Suit . Offered in navy with a subtle plaid, the suit is designed with a soft shoulder. The wool suit offers a hint of stretch for comfort and a slightly more informal look—ideal for the workday and wedding season alike. Shop the style in men’s sizes 38 short to 50 regular.

$399 at Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank Colorblock Cashmere Scarf

When gifting, don’t forget the basics—like this cashmere scarf from Jos. A. Bank. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

If you’re shopping for the stylish man who has everything, consider adding a touch of luxe with the Jos. A. Bank Colorblock Cashmere Scarf . Made of luxurious 100% cashmere, this scarf will keep him comfortable and warm. The soft cashmere scarf is offered in one size and measures 12 inches wide and 66 inches long, with twisted fringe at each end.

$78 at Jos. A. Bank

Happy Socks Classic Socks, 3-Pack

What’s more festive (and more appreciated) than a pair of holiday-themed socks? Try these, from Happy Socks. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

Don’t underestimate the power of gifting someone a good pair of socks. We love this Happy Socks Classic Socks 3-Pack , with three pairs of socks in holiday-friendly colors. There’s a red pair with oversized white polka dots, a black pair with white polka dots and another pair that features a red-green-black holiday plaid. Best of all, this is a one-and-done gift set as it comes in a plaid gift box. Just throw on a bow and a name tag and you’re all set.

$42 at Jos. A. Bank

Reserve Collection Check Tie

A tie is a men’s gifting classic. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

So he has the shirt and the suit—all that’s left is the tie. Jos. A. Bank has several styles of ties to choose from, but our favorite has to be the Reserve Collection Check Tie . Available in two colorful plaid options, this silk tie is sure to become a long-lasting and go-to favorite in his wardrobe. Best of all, the 3.5-inch width is modern and just right for a full Windsor knot—which will sit just right under the spread collar of the shirt listed above.

$55 at Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank Fleece Robe

Make sure each day starts in the ultimate in comfort with a luxurious fleece robe. Reviewed / Jos. A. Bank

For those lazy weekend mornings, he’ll love to wrap himself up in this cozy Jos. A. Bank Fleece Robe for the ultimate at-home comfort. Available in three neutral colors in one size, this robe is perfect for lounging around the house. Pair it with cozy fleece pajamas for a gift that says “Take a moment to rest. You deserve it.” Content sigh of relief not included.

$60 at Jos. A. Bank

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best holiday gifts from Jos. A. Bank—shop men's shirts, boots, robes and more