Register here: COP27 reporter's notebook, an Insider spotlight event

By Insider Inc.
 4 days ago
Catherine Boudreau, senior sustainability reporter at Insider, will share her insights from covering the UN's COP27 climate conference.

  • Insider's senior sustainability reporter, Catherine Boudreau, is at the UN climate summit in Egypt.
  • In this conversation, you'll get insights directly from her reporter's notebook.
  • Sign up below to attend our live event at 2 p.m. EST, November 21, 2022.

Before iPhones or more discreet recording devices, reporters often relied on simple notebooks to document interviews and observations. Even in a digital world, there's still a place for reporters to share the insights they've gathered in their reporting.

Catherine Boudreau, senior sustainability reporter at Insider, is covering the United Nations' COP27 climate conference. She will give an on-the-ground perspective of her experience at this year's global meeting during Insider's "COP27 Reporter's Notebook" editorial spotlight.

Join Boudreau and Tim Paradis, Insider's senior editor for the future of business, for a candid conversation about the biggest news coming out of COP27, and what it's like reporting from Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where for two weeks heads of state, diplomats, business leaders, activists, and journalists from around the world came together to address the ongoing climate crisis and how to accelerate action.

This 30-minute live conversation is part of Insider's climate and sustainability coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of Catherine's dispatches from the climate conference:

John Kerry's proposal at COP27 drew criticism for its focus on carbon offsets

'After COP, I don't know if I'll be alive or not': Sister of the jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah calls for his release

Poorer countries suffering the worst effects of the climate crisis want rich nations to pay reparations for the chaos they've caused

'We are on the highway to climate hell': To slow down, countries need to spend more, the head of the UN says

