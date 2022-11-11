ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

tntech.edu

Rotaract Club Meeting Thursday 11/17

Hey guys! The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is having its next to last meeting of the semester on Thursday during dead hour. It will be held in its usual location, which is TJ Farr Room 203. We are encouraging everyone to come and hang out with us as we are preparing for an end to this semester. In this meeting, we will discuss Eagle Engage as well as a special opportunity we take part in almost every year we are able. We will have some kind of food available to you as well. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu We hope to see you all there!
COOKEVILLE, TN
tntech.edu

ASME Student Section Meeting feat. Vincent Guilliams Jr.

Join TN Tech’s ASME Student Section f or our final meeting of the fall semester on Thursday November 17 at 11:00 am in Brown Hall 315. This week, we are hosting Vincent Guilliams Jr., a two-time Tennessee Tech graduate and mechanical engineer from Oak Ridge National Laboratories who is working on the US ITER team, which is part of an international collaboration to create the world’s first functional nuclear fusion reactor! Come listen to his fascinating work and learn more about nuclear engineering and what it’s like to work at Oak Ridge.
COOKEVILLE, TN

