Tobias Harris looks to be enjoying a newly found role with the 76ers

Tobias Harris is not only trying to adjust to his new role but he is also coming to the terms that it is better for the team when he is used as an impact player.

Tobias Harris became a household name for the 76ers faithful after moving to Philadelphia from the Clippers. The PF immediately linked up with Joel Embiid and started raking in some good numbers for the team.

Everybody in the franchise looked up to the power trio of Embiid, Harris, and Ben Simmons for a long period. Since Doc Rivers transitioned from the Clippers to the 76ers, he has mandated some newsworthy changes in the team, and now it looks like his gamble might pay off.

New names bring changes to the game

The head coach had a fallout with Ben, which ultimately resulted in him getting swapped for James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the 76ers have three players who are bound to sync well and lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans.

Harris spoke highly about his anticipations and excitement for this season. He seeks to continue the role he was chosen to play for the team but also accepts that the changes, whatever necessary, should primarily focus on the team's wins and that they should be eyeing a spot in the Finals this time around.

Harris is playing as a second fiddle to the Harden-Embiid duo

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are three extremely productive, ball-dominant players, so naturally, Harris won't see many plays designed just for him. Harris is getting accustomed to this fact, as did many players in the past.

Tobias stated that he changed his shooting mechanics for the role and came up with the terms that he was starting to be used as more of an impact player on the court. There are no doubts that he is a good ball player, but with growing age, sometimes the dynamics of your work play on the court get shifted. Only a selfless and pragmatic sportsperson can power through such a situation.