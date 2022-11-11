Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Free Big Read books still available, discussion coming soon
SAFFORD — Next up in the community reading program The Big Read is a discussion on this year’s book, “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak. The discussion, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m., in the Safford City-Graham County Library’s programming room. Refreshments will be served.
kjzz.org
Sandhill cranes have returned to Arizona for the winter. Here's how to watch them
Arizona officials say sandhill cranes by the thousands have started arriving at their winter grounds near Willcox. The Arizona Game and Fish Department also says a camera set up in the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area will feed a livestream for the next few months. Officials say 30 minutes before and...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Ageda Lucero
Ageda (Corona) Lucero, lovingly known as Aggie, was born Feb. 28, 1943, in San Patricio, New Mexico, to Maximiano and Bresellia Corona. She was one of 10 cherished children. Her parents moved to Morenci and eventually settled in Duncan, where Aggie was raised. Aggie met the love of her life, Filomeno Lucero, while she was staying in Safford with her sister, Lucinda.
gilavalleycentral.net
Greg Brockmeier
Greg Brockmeier, a longtime resident of the Gila Valley, entered into eternal life Thursday evening, November 3, 2022, at his residence in Thatcher, reunited with his beloved sweetheart, Deanna, who preceded him in March of 2020. Greg was 85. Greg was born on September 22nd, 1937, in Cedar city, (Iron...
gilaherald.com
Safford’s sweet success: The Fuel Bar at JD3 Safford
SAFFORD – If you’re looking to fuel up after a workout or just want to eat something that is both healthy and delicious, then The Fuel Bar at JD3 Safford at 926 S. 1st Ave. is the place for you. And now, they’re offering meal prep one can take and enjoy throughout the week.
gilavalleycentral.net
GCSO dealing with pair of shootings
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pair of incidents involving weapons over the last two weeks. The first occurred Nov. 1, when a man entered the hospital after being shot in the face. The man said he and friend were quail hunting, when a...
gilaherald.com
Proposition 401 passes
SAFFORD – The Graham County Elections Department has released its initial election results and Proposition 401 has passed. It may be on the other side of the mountain but it is still Graham County and one would have to be living under a rock not to know about the major countywide proposition. According to initial election results, the proposition passed by a vote of nearly 54% to about 46% with initial votes at 5,751 for and 4,863 against out of 10,614 votes cast. A total of 5,982 votes were cast early and 3,474 on election day and 1,158 “late votes”.
gilavalleycentral.net
Evans Rope Sr
Evans Rope Sr. of Bylas, Arizona passed away on Thursday, November, 3, 2022, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Evans died peacefully with his children by his side. Evans was born in San Carlos, Arizona on June 20, 1936, to Chris & Gertrude Stanley Rope....
gilavalleycentral.net
Virginia Hernandez
Virginia Macias Hernandez, of Safford, entered into rest Sunday morning, October 23, 2022, at her residence with her Cosito, Manuel, and family by her bedside. She was 89. Funeral services for Virginia will be conducted Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.” Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Willcox police: New scams emerging
According to a report from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a scammer used a tactic known as "spoofing" to get a "large amount of money" from a local woman.
