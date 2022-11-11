Read full article on original website
Town of Union Has $1.5 Million for Business Development Grants
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
wskg.org
Amid budget vote, Ithaca mayor, city attorney say city employees caused ‘obscene spectacle’ at Common Council meeting
Before approving Ithaca’s 2023 budget, Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis joined city attorney Ari Levine to condemn some of the comments made by city employees, alderpersons and community members during a Common Council meeting earlier this month. During the Council’s Nov. 2 meeting, city employees packed City Hall to express...
wnynewsnow.com
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers
It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
Binghamton Invests in Training Vets for Construction Jobs
The City of Binghamton is investing in an initiative to help pair transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists into the civilian workforce with training and job opportunities in the construction industry. The City is providing $50,000 in funding for the New York Helmets to Hardhats nonprofit...
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study
The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Latest numbers, November 14th
We are seeing a sizeable decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases to begin the week.
localsyr.com
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
NewsChannel 36
New Outpatient Treatment Program Comes to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday at CASA Trinity's new integrated outpatient treatment program in Elmira. The program is operated by CASA-Trinity and is being supported with $250,000 in federal funding administered by the state's office of addiction services. CASA-Trinity serves individuals with substance abuse disorder treatment needs, recovery, and prevention needs.
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Susquehanna County Non-Profit
The wave of catalytic converter thefts, at least in the Twin Tiers, doesn’t seem to have been slowed all that much by the busting of an international ring responsible for what could be millions of dollars-worth of thefts of the auto part in the United States. While the ring...
It’s Back! “Thanks For Giving” with Catholic Schools of Broome County
I think that religion can do so many great things for us in life. It gives us hope in a hopeless world. It gives us a purpose in this life and more importantly in the next because we are all going to live somewhere for eternity. More parents are turning...
Part of PA State Route 29 closed due to fire
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 29 is currently closed due to a fire between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Binghamton area
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Broome, Cortland, and Tioga counties from tomorrow at 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Submit Your Wall For A Broome County Future Public Art Project
Have you noticed? The Triple Cities is looking good...in paint. You may have noticed murals being painted on buildings around our communities. And they look great. This is a recent mural, painted in Endicott. And there are more throughout Broome County that pop out and help make our communities more...
The Whale 99.1 FM
