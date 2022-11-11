Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Dr Stephen Schleicher: We Need to Focus More on Financial Toxicity
Stephen M. Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Tennessee Oncology, addresses the “huge problem” of financial toxicity among patients with cancer, which can be attributed in part to both the high price of targeted treatments and even from ordering only necessary testing. There is no easy fix...
ajmc.com
The Challenge of Determining Disease Severity in Atopic Dermatitis: Dr Peter A. Lio
Atopic dermatitis is a dynamic disease that may feel worse than it looks, which can make determining disease severity tricky, explained Peter A. Lio, MD. Disease severity is not as straightforward as it seems in atopic dermatitis (AD), said Peter A. Lio, MD, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics and dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Some of the factors that need to be taken into account are the fact that the disease is dynamic, it may feel different than it looks, and response to treatment can be variable.
ajmc.com
EHR Data Show MM Treatment Burden Higher Than Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia
This new study shows how using electronic health record (EHR) data can objectively quantify patient treatment burden among individuals who have multiple myeloma (MM) compared with patient-reported outcomes, which can be subject to recall bias. Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a higher treatment burden from the health care they...
ajmc.com
OneOncology’s Clinical Pathways Covers Best Practices for 90% of Patients, Says Dr Ted Arrowsmith
The disease groups that make up the OneOncology clinical pathways program cover 90% of patients with cancer and develop best practices for treating cancer in the majority of patients, said Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, managing partner and director of research, East Tennessee Division, Tennessee Oncology. The disease...
ajmc.com
Study Highlights Value of PROs in Children With Sickle Cell Disease During Acute Pain Episodes
Sufficiently powered studies are necessary to investigate associations between clinical measures and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in children with sickle cell disease experiencing acute pain episodes, according to a recent study. A research letter published in Blood Advances reports that collecting pain-related patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials of acute pain...
ajmc.com
The Impact of PCSK9 Modulation on Cardiovascular Outcomes: Recent Advances and the Managed Care Implications
To claim CE credit for this activity, please visit http://www.pharmacytimes.org/pcsk9-ajmc. Introduction to Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology and the Burden of Disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide.1,2 The burden of CVD mortality continues to increase alongside modifiable risk factors.1,3 Hypercholesterolemia is of particular concern given that elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are a primary driver of atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD).4 It is estimated that nearly 94 million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL, yet approximately half of all adults who could benefit from pharmacologic treatment are taking it.3.
ajmc.com
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said.
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said. Patients discharged from the hospital are at a higher risk of rehospitalization if they experience a delay in postdischarge home health care initiation, according to a new study. The study, published in Journal...
ajmc.com
Providers Must Educate Congress, CMS on Reality of Oncology Practice Finances, Dr Kavita Patel Says
Former Obama administration official Kavita Patel, MD, MS, told a gathering of the OneOncology Physician Leadership Conference that policy leaders and members of Congress need input on the realities of oncology practice finances. As CMS moves to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as well as the Enhancing Oncology Model...
ajmc.com
Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes
Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
ajmc.com
Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors for AD Not Associated With Cancer
Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, 2 topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), were not shown to increase the risk of cancer based on moderate-certainty evidence from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) were not shown to increase the risk...
ajmc.com
Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years
Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
ajmc.com
Evaluating MDD Treatment Attributes
H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: The attributes that we value most include a product that has early onset of benefit for the patient. The quicker that onset can happen, the better. We’ve talked about that already. But we also want to minimize the impact of adverse effects, everything from sexual dysfunction to fatigue to dry mouth or something else that’s bothersome to the patient. All those things need to be factored in. In some cases, the treatment may be working but we’ve increased a certain level of anxiety with the patient. Finding that right treatment and minimizing the adverse effects is critical.
ajmc.com
Exoskeleton Leads to Improvement in Child With SMA Type 2
The child living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 had less fatigue and improved functional scores as time went on. The use of a gait exoskeleton appears to lead to benefits in terms of fatigue perception and functional outcomes in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a new case report.
ajmc.com
Early TNF Inhibitor Initiation in Ankylosing Spondylitis Linked to Increase Cardiovascular Risk
Results indicate early initiation of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors in a veterans population was associated with a 17% increase in incident cardiovascular disease and a 22% increase in major events. A version of this article was originally published on HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Early initiation of...
ajmc.com
Sacubitril/Valsartan Linked to Improved Cardiac Autonomic Nervous System in HFrEF
This international study, from investigators in Germany and Austria, looked at the effect sacubitril/valsartan can have among patients who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and the impact on their cardiac autonomic nervous system. Data from an international investigation show the benefits that sacubitril/valsartan, an angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction
Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Alzheimer Drug Fails; Impact of Repeated COVID-19 Infection; Psychedelic Compounds Approved
Negative trial results come in for Roche’s experimental Alzheimer disease drug; high risks of several adverse outcomes seen with repeated SARS-CoV-2 infection; Colorado has passed a measure to legalize 2 psychedelic compounds for medicinal and recreational use. Roche’s Gantenerumab Fails in Pair of Trials. According to The Wall...
ajmc.com
CGM Suggests Next-Gen Basal Insulin Analogs Lead to Similar Time-in-Range in T1D
These second-generation basal insulin analogs, Gla-300 and IDeg-100, also had similar safety profiles, investigators found. A new study of second-generation basal insulin analogs shows insulin glargine (Lantus) is noninferior to insulin degludec (Tresiba) compared with the time patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) spend within their target glucose ranges.The study also marks the first time that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-based time in range (TIR) has been used as the primary efficacy end point in a randomized comparison of second-generation glucose analogs.
