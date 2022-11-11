ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Dr Stephen Schleicher: We Need to Focus More on Financial Toxicity

Stephen M. Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Tennessee Oncology, addresses the “huge problem” of financial toxicity among patients with cancer, which can be attributed in part to both the high price of targeted treatments and even from ordering only necessary testing. There is no easy fix...
TENNESSEE STATE
ajmc.com

The Challenge of Determining Disease Severity in Atopic Dermatitis: Dr Peter A. Lio

Atopic dermatitis is a dynamic disease that may feel worse than it looks, which can make determining disease severity tricky, explained Peter A. Lio, MD. Disease severity is not as straightforward as it seems in atopic dermatitis (AD), said Peter A. Lio, MD, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics and dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Some of the factors that need to be taken into account are the fact that the disease is dynamic, it may feel different than it looks, and response to treatment can be variable.
ajmc.com

EHR Data Show MM Treatment Burden Higher Than Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia

This new study shows how using electronic health record (EHR) data can objectively quantify patient treatment burden among individuals who have multiple myeloma (MM) compared with patient-reported outcomes, which can be subject to recall bias. Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a higher treatment burden from the health care they...
ajmc.com

Study Highlights Value of PROs in Children With Sickle Cell Disease During Acute Pain Episodes

Sufficiently powered studies are necessary to investigate associations between clinical measures and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in children with sickle cell disease experiencing acute pain episodes, according to a recent study. A research letter published in Blood Advances reports that collecting pain-related patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials of acute pain...
ajmc.com

The Impact of PCSK9 Modulation on Cardiovascular Outcomes: Recent Advances and the Managed Care Implications

To claim CE credit for this activity, please visit http://www.pharmacytimes.org/pcsk9-ajmc. Introduction to Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology and the Burden of Disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide.1,2 The burden of CVD mortality continues to increase alongside modifiable risk factors.1,3 Hypercholesterolemia is of particular concern given that elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are a primary driver of atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD).4 It is estimated that nearly 94 million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL, yet approximately half of all adults who could benefit from pharmacologic treatment are taking it.3.
ajmc.com

Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes

Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
ajmc.com

Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors for AD Not Associated With Cancer

Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, 2 topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), were not shown to increase the risk of cancer based on moderate-certainty evidence from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Topical calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) were not shown to increase the risk...
ajmc.com

Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years

Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
ajmc.com

Evaluating MDD Treatment Attributes

H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: The attributes that we value most include a product that has early onset of benefit for the patient. The quicker that onset can happen, the better. We’ve talked about that already. But we also want to minimize the impact of adverse effects, everything from sexual dysfunction to fatigue to dry mouth or something else that’s bothersome to the patient. All those things need to be factored in. In some cases, the treatment may be working but we’ve increased a certain level of anxiety with the patient. Finding that right treatment and minimizing the adverse effects is critical.
ajmc.com

Exoskeleton Leads to Improvement in Child With SMA Type 2

The child living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 had less fatigue and improved functional scores as time went on. The use of a gait exoskeleton appears to lead to benefits in terms of fatigue perception and functional outcomes in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a new case report.
ajmc.com

Sacubitril/Valsartan Linked to Improved Cardiac Autonomic Nervous System in HFrEF

This international study, from investigators in Germany and Austria, looked at the effect sacubitril/valsartan can have among patients who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and the impact on their cardiac autonomic nervous system. Data from an international investigation show the benefits that sacubitril/valsartan, an angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor...
ILLINOIS STATE
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction

Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
WASHINGTON STATE
ajmc.com

CGM Suggests Next-Gen Basal Insulin Analogs Lead to Similar Time-in-Range in T1D

These second-generation basal insulin analogs, Gla-300 and IDeg-100, also had similar safety profiles, investigators found. A new study of second-generation basal insulin analogs shows insulin glargine (Lantus) is noninferior to insulin degludec (Tresiba) compared with the time patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) spend within their target glucose ranges.The study also marks the first time that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-based time in range (TIR) has been used as the primary efficacy end point in a randomized comparison of second-generation glucose analogs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy