Fort Worth, TX

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: TCU vs. Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Point spread: Texas comes into the game as the 7 point favorite to defeat TCU on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: TCU +200, Texas -300

FPI prediction: Texas has the comfortable 73.0 percent chance to defeat TCU, according to the Football Power Index computers which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that TCU will defeat Texas, 37-30, in an upset and hit the over.

What you need to know

TCU. After having kept the Frogs down in their rankings, using their slow starts as an excuse, the College Football Playoff was forced to jump this team into the No. 4 position after other higher-ranked teams lost last weekend. But a sketchy showing here, and especially a loss, and the committee would have enough to drop it again. There's concern over wide receiver Quentin Johnston and whether he'll be ready in time as he deals with an ankle injury, but quarterback Max Duggan, the nation's fourth-most efficient passer, has other weapons to throw at the Longhorns secondary, especially Derius Davis.

Texas. Now sitting at second place in the Big 12 standings, the Horns are coming off an important win on the road against a ranked Kansas State and want to get Bijan Robinson moving in the first half to hold down TCU's offensive capacity. Robinson is arguably (or not arguably) college football's premier running back talent, stacking up 1,129 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns rushing. Texas needs to revive its second half offense, scoring just three points after halftime in each of its last two games, a factor that could play into TCU's strength this year.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Comments / 1

 

