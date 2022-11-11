ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

The Spun

DJ Wagner, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Announcing Commitment Today

Camden (N.J.) High School guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, will announce his commitment shortly. Wagner, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is set to reveal his pick between Kentucky and Louisville on SportsCenter's social media at 3 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are heavy favorites to land the five-star prospect.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
NJ.com

Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)

The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson

In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
TOWSON, MD
NJ.com

Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?

PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?

PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Ryan defender comes from great Stock

The Catholic League is all about tradition. And it’s one that Owen Stock and his family love. Stock is a junior defender on the Archbishop Ryan High School soccer team. His dad Joe is an assistant coach under Ryan Haney. He also attended North Catholic, graduated in 1993 and won a Catholic League championship as a player during his sophomore year.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
NJ.com

Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs

South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
