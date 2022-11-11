Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Final 2 games mark decision time for players on verge of burning
The moment of truth is approaching for a group of Rutgers redshirt-eligible players as the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) enter the final two games of the 2022 season. Here is where they all stand following the 10th game of the season, a 27-21 loss to Michigan State on Saturday:. (A...
DJ Wagner, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Announcing Commitment Today
Camden (N.J.) High School guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, will announce his commitment shortly. Wagner, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is set to reveal his pick between Kentucky and Louisville on SportsCenter's social media at 3 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are heavy favorites to land the five-star prospect.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)
The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
thedp.com
Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson
In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?
PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts....
Ryan defender comes from great Stock
The Catholic League is all about tradition. And it’s one that Owen Stock and his family love. Stock is a junior defender on the Archbishop Ryan High School soccer team. His dad Joe is an assistant coach under Ryan Haney. He also attended North Catholic, graduated in 1993 and won a Catholic League championship as a player during his sophomore year.
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs
South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Eagles place Avonte Maddox on injured reserve | What it means for Josiah Scott, rest of secondary
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have relied on Avonte Maddox to play the nickel cornerback at a high level this season. However, after a hamstring injury Maddox suffered against the Houston Texans, the team made a move that signified that he would not be ready to play for a little while.
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
Caesars promo code for MNF: $1,250 first-bet insurance for Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 10 wraps up at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles host the Commanders, and bettors can score a $1,250 risk-free bet with...
Here are Giants’ chances of winning NFC East after Eagles lose to Commanders
The NFC East just got a whole lot more interesting. The Commanders on Monday night upset the Eagles, 32-21, in Philadelphia. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So while the Eagles still lead the division, at 8-1, their advantage over the Giants is just one game. The Giants...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
