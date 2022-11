Flash Flash Flash (Jade Tree) Black Halos Dig an Explosion: Rich Jones of Canadian glam-punks the Black Halos told us about his love for an Explosion gem. Rich Jones: Back in the late 90’s/early 2000’s I was doing a lot of super-low-budget punk rock van tours around Canada and the US. This was a time when you’d load up a CD wallet and a discman and settle into the back bunk of the van for 6 weeks at a time with nothing but those few records to keep you entertained. The Explosion had just released Flash Flash Flash in 2000 and I was immediately drawn to their mix of frantic hardcore energy and straight-up rock anthems. Man, I must have listened to this record hundreds and hundreds of times on those long drives, watching the country roll by and just getting lost in the music.

