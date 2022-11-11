ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?

The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
BATON ROUGE, LA

