Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?
The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game. Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”. “He’d call me every day, ‘what...
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
wbrz.com
Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
1 injured in car crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
wbrz.com
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly shooting
GONZALES - A high school senior who died after being shot in a Gonzales parking lot was caught in the middle of an online feud between two groups of juveniles, police said Monday. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was shot outside the Fuel Smart on...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
brproud.com
Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
Comments / 0