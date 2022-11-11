Read full article on original website
I work in Walmart – three items are most commonly stolen from self-checkout and the link between two is hilarious
A WALMART worker has shared three items that are commonly stolen from self-checkout - and the connection between two of them may make you laugh. A recent Quora thread had Walmart workers sharing the most commonly stolen items in their respective stores. Kellie Littrell, a Walmart employee, shared the top...
One-third of people admit to washing their bed sheets only once a year.
According to a survey, a shocking percentage of people only wash their bedsheets once a year or less. Nothing beats the feeling of crawling into bed after a long day and finally being able to relax and get some much-needed rest. Clean and fragrant bedsheets elevate the experience, but according to one survey, not everyone is aware of it.
Black Friday 2022 early deals: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones down to one of lowest prices ever
While Black Friday 2022 hasn’t hit just yet, you can still score a huge deal on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones right now. Several retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon, are offering big discounts on this must-have gift as part of their early Black Friday sales. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones...
17 Not-So-Obvious Things People Think Are Way Too Expensive, And I'm Curious How You Feel About Some Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
N.J. ice cream maker embraces Pakistani heritage with new kulfi brand; where to try it
To Mansoor Ahmed, ice cream means so much more than a simple sweet treat. “My entire identity as a Muslim Pakistani is built around my food and culture,” said Ahmed, owner of Heritage Kulfi Premium Ice Cream, a new New Jersey-based ice cream brand celebrating South Asian flavors. “Kulfi ice cream rings a certain kind of nostalgia that is specific and wonderful. Food does that; it conjures up beautiful memories and emotions.”
These generators were recalled after 24 people had their fingers maimed
Backup generator manufacturer Generac is recalling some of its portable generators because 24 people had their fingers accidentally amputated while using them. Generac received 37 injury reports. Twenty-four of them led to finger amputations and five led to finger crushing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). “An...
