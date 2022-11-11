ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-third of people admit to washing their bed sheets only once a year.

According to a survey, a shocking percentage of people only wash their bedsheets once a year or less. Nothing beats the feeling of crawling into bed after a long day and finally being able to relax and get some much-needed rest. Clean and fragrant bedsheets elevate the experience, but according to one survey, not everyone is aware of it.
N.J. ice cream maker embraces Pakistani heritage with new kulfi brand; where to try it

To Mansoor Ahmed, ice cream means so much more than a simple sweet treat. “My entire identity as a Muslim Pakistani is built around my food and culture,” said Ahmed, owner of Heritage Kulfi Premium Ice Cream, a new New Jersey-based ice cream brand celebrating South Asian flavors. “Kulfi ice cream rings a certain kind of nostalgia that is specific and wonderful. Food does that; it conjures up beautiful memories and emotions.”
These generators were recalled after 24 people had their fingers maimed

Backup generator manufacturer Generac is recalling some of its portable generators because 24 people had their fingers accidentally amputated while using them. Generac received 37 injury reports. Twenty-four of them led to finger amputations and five led to finger crushing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). “An...
