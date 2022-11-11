Read full article on original website
Dave Bautista Makes His Stance On The Gears Of War Movie Loud And Clear
It's no secret that actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista really wants a "Gears of War" movie. Bautista has his sights set on a specific role, too: Marcus Fenix, the protagonist of the first 3 "Gears of War" games. For a long time, that dream felt distant for Bautista – not because of his abilities, but because of the state of the adaptation itself. A "Gears of War" movie was in the works back in 2007, but little information has surfaced since then, leading many to believe the project was dead in the water. Now, things are changing, and Bautista wants in.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Fans Want A New Romance For Sonic
"Sonic Frontiers" is finally out and, while the latest adventure of the speedy hedgehog has fans and critics divided regarding its quality, it does seem to have united lots of fans about one thing. It's time for Sonic to find a new love. Gamers are now rooting for Sonic to embrace his feelings for a sometimes rival and regular ally in the series.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Update Finally Gets A Release Date
Widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" has had a prolonged impact on the gaming industry since its lauded and commercially successful launch in 2015. Widely regarded as CD Projekt Red's magnum opus, the fantasy title sold over 4 million copies in its first two weeks and was the subject of a huge resurgence in 2019 after the release of Netflix's "The Witcher" TV series. Because of this continued popularity, CD Projekt Red announced in 2020 that "The Witcher 3" would be receiving a next-gen update for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as PC. And while breadcrumbs of information has since been released regarding the project, it's finally been revealed when gamers can expect to play it.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
In A Different World, We Might Have Had A GTA Movie Starring Eminem
Video game movies have had quite a tragic history. While they've generally been seen as duds years ago, recent movies like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" made video game movie history with record-breaking sales. Other franchises started to get in on the idea, including "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" that's set to release in 2023. Now, fans have learned that the "Grand Theft Auto" series was considering a movie years ago, starring none other than the rapper Eminem.
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Armor Set?
In the original "God of War" series, players didn't have the option to switch Kratos' look. In fact, minus a few small variations here and there, Kratos had only one outfit for those first few games: his trademark tattoos, sandals and a loincloth. When Santa Monica Studio first came up with a plan to revive the series, they knew they had to switch things up. So, with both 2018's "God of War" and 2022's "God of War Ragnarök," the studio did just that.
Streamers Slam Elon Musk's Twitter Changes
Twitter is on fire, and not in a good way. Elon Musk finally took over the social media platform, ultimately agreeing to buy it for his original price. Since then, his reign has involved rolling out experimental changes with verification and all the bumps that come with it. It's not just a mere edit button anymore. Verification, which used to be for companies, public figures, journalists, and the like, is now in the hands of the public for $8 a month. That means major gaming companies have been impersonated and even worse, our favorites streamers' DMs. Ludwig, Valkyrae, and FaZe Banks are just some of the industry's content creators speaking out about how the new management has affected their Twitter life.
Doom Meets Batman In This Over The Top Mod
Have you ever thought that "Doom" would be improved if there were fewer demons and more Batarangs? Then this mod may be for you. One of the most iconic series of all time, "Doom" continues to receive love from fans. From playing on Twitter to powering the game with potatoes, they continue to enjoy the early title in increasingly creative ways. It also receives lots of love from modders who have mixed "Doom" with everything imaginable, even the adorable cat from "Stray." Now, the Dark Knight himself is coming to "Doom" with an upcoming mod from developer TeamRayCast.
Sonic's True Feelings About Amy Have Finally Been Revealed
No hero is complete without his friends. On his various journeys over the years, Sonic the Hedgehog has been accompanied by many companions in his fight against the dastardly Dr. Robotnik, such as Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. While each of these friendships is special in its own way, Sega's de facto mascot seems to have always had a special connection with Amy.
Ending Of God Of War Ragnarok Explained
The "God of War" franchise has returned with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly-anticipated sequel to Sony Santa Monica's massive 2018 hit. The sequel brings Kratos' Norse saga to a close in an incredibly epic fashion, reuniting fans with Kratos (voiced by Christopher Judge) and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) as they embark on a new journey to understand the truth behind their discovery of Atreus' heritage. Along the way, they must contend with the looming fear of Ragnarok as both Thor (voiced by Ryan Hurst) and Odin (voiced by Richard Schiff) tighten their grip. This new journey sees Kratos and Atreus rejoin with old friends and make new enemies across the nine realms, hitting new emotional peaks and mastering new abilities.
Kevin Conroy's Video Game Legacy Started With A Batman Sega CD Game
To many casual movie fans, "Batman" is either Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, or Ben Affleck. But to hardcore fans and video game players, there is no debate — Kevin Conroy is, and perhaps always will be, the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader. Those fans have been in mourning...
PewDiePie Is No Longer YouTube's Most-Subscribed Content Creator
It's finally happened. PewDiePie has been knocked from his throne after years of enjoying the most subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie has held the position for years as one of the few individual content creators to earn millions of followers, building up his brand from the ground up. Channels like T-Series, an Indian music channel, and Cocomelon, a children's song channel, have both surpassed PewDiePie's numbers in the past — and he even created epic diss tracks against the companies during some of his most notorious feuds. However, PewDiePie was still the individual content creator with the most subscribers – until now.
Fortnite X MrBeast Crossover Revealed By Leaker
It appears a crossover with MrBeast will soon be on the menu for "Fortnite." A new leak has revealed that the battle royale juggernaut is seemingly set to feature a collaboration with the influential content creator, who has amassed over 111 million subscribers on YouTube. This isn't your typical case of datamined files either, as references to the event have been directly spotted by an attendee at an official in-person "Fortnite" competition.
