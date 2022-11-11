Hey guys! The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is having its next to last meeting of the semester on Thursday during dead hour. It will be held in its usual location, which is TJ Farr Room 203. We are encouraging everyone to come and hang out with us as we are preparing for an end to this semester. In this meeting, we will discuss Eagle Engage as well as a special opportunity we take part in almost every year we are able. We will have some kind of food available to you as well. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu We hope to see you all there!

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO