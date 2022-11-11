Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tntech.edu
Rotaract Club Meeting Thursday 11/17
Hey guys! The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is having its next to last meeting of the semester on Thursday during dead hour. It will be held in its usual location, which is TJ Farr Room 203. We are encouraging everyone to come and hang out with us as we are preparing for an end to this semester. In this meeting, we will discuss Eagle Engage as well as a special opportunity we take part in almost every year we are able. We will have some kind of food available to you as well. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu We hope to see you all there!
tntech.edu
ASME Student Section Meeting feat. Vincent Guilliams Jr.
Join TN Tech’s ASME Student Section f or our final meeting of the fall semester on Thursday November 17 at 11:00 am in Brown Hall 315. This week, we are hosting Vincent Guilliams Jr., a two-time Tennessee Tech graduate and mechanical engineer from Oak Ridge National Laboratories who is working on the US ITER team, which is part of an international collaboration to create the world’s first functional nuclear fusion reactor! Come listen to his fascinating work and learn more about nuclear engineering and what it’s like to work at Oak Ridge.
tntech.edu
Hot Chocolate Reindeer Pre-Sale Fundraiser Nov 14-18
The Student Members of the American Chemical Society will be pre-selling Hot Chocolate Reindeer (hot chocolate mix and marshmallows- each reindeer makes approximately three cups of hot chocolate) through our Square Store from Nov 14-18. We will deliver them to your Tech mailbox (for students) or office (for faculty and staff) on Dec 1. One reindeer is $2 or you can buy 3 for $5. You will be contacted via email after you order to determine your delivery location. Any questions can be sent to smacsttu@gmail.com.
tntech.edu
Carrick Receives Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award
Dr. Jesse Carrick has been named a Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar. The award is based on accomplishment in scholarly research with undergraduates, as well as a compelling commitment to teaching, and provides an unrestricted research grant of $75,000. Carrick is one of only 8 nation-wide to receive this award. Nominees must be engaged in research and teaching primarily with undergraduates. Institutions may submit only one Henry Dreyfus nomination annually.
Comments / 0