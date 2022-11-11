Read full article on original website
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Where to catch '13' the musical in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "13" the musical aims to open up a new dialogue for kids and parents. This production put on by ACT Louisville Productions will perform seven times between Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. With a cast composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop rock...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Topgolf Louisville announces when official 'Grand Opening' will be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Topgolf is finally set to open this week in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood. For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors. Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said Topgolf doesn't take itself too...
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)
$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals. $10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m. If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the...
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Festival of Trees and Lights expands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Festival of Trees and Lights continued their tradition of spreading holiday cheer in Louisville. This year, they have expanded the tradition to include Jewish Heritage Day. There was a concert featuring The Lost Tribe along with donut, dreidel and gelt giveaways along with storybook time...
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Governor’s Cup kickoff time set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be an afternoon game in Lexington. The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network. The Wildcats lead the series with...
Number one basketball player in class of 2023 signs on with Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After months of speculation, DJ Wagner, named ESPN's number one basketball player in the class of 2023, is signing on to play with the University of Kentucky. Wagner, the grandson of University of Louisville legend Milt Wagner, made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.
Babe Ruth glove sells for over $1.5 million at Louisville auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A baseball glove worn by Babe Ruth during his glory days with the New York Yankees sold for over $1.5 million at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction on Saturday. The winning bidder wasn’t identified. Hunt Auctions said the price of $1,527,500 was the...
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
Bardstown Bourbon Co. to bring modern touch to Louisville's bourbon scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bourbon attraction orchestrated by a new blend of bourbon makers is headed to downtown Louisville. Bardstown Bourbon Co. will start construction in late November on a 'new customer experience'. Officials say Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s new Louisville location will provide bourbon educational experiences highlighting the...
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in former Corbett's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) was a hit in the Highlands, the chain is now opening a second Louisville location in the former building of Corbett’s: An American Place. The restaurant opens Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. “We are very excited to...
