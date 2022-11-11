ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Where to catch '13' the musical in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "13" the musical aims to open up a new dialogue for kids and parents. This production put on by ACT Louisville Productions will perform seven times between Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. With a cast composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop rock...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Topgolf Louisville announces when official 'Grand Opening' will be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Topgolf is finally set to open this week in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood. For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors. Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said Topgolf doesn't take itself too...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals. $10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m. If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Festival of Trees and Lights expands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Festival of Trees and Lights continued their tradition of spreading holiday cheer in Louisville. This year, they have expanded the tradition to include Jewish Heritage Day. There was a concert featuring The Lost Tribe along with donut, dreidel and gelt giveaways along with storybook time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Governor’s Cup kickoff time set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be an afternoon game in Lexington. The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network. The Wildcats lead the series with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Record November snowfall across Louisville region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bardstown Bourbon Co. to bring modern touch to Louisville's bourbon scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bourbon attraction orchestrated by a new blend of bourbon makers is headed to downtown Louisville. Bardstown Bourbon Co. will start construction in late November on a 'new customer experience'. Officials say Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s new Louisville location will provide bourbon educational experiences highlighting the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy