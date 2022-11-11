Read full article on original website
WSET
Youngkin proposes new history standards, including teaching patriotism in Va. schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is overhauling former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration’s proposal that would have set history and social science standards in Virginia schools. Youngkin’s VDOE’s new draft proposal would determine what students learn about American history...
Glenn Youngkin Calling UVA Shooting an 'Event' Sparks Fierce Criticism
"It was gun violence," a gun safety advocate said in response. "Glenn, call it what it is."
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
thecollegianur.com
Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia
Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
