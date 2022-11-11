ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
thecollegianur.com

Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia

Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
