Fran Horowitz on the Essence of A&F’s Transformation Journey
For Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch, priority number one for transforming the image and performance of the Hollister and Abercrombie brands was resetting the mind-set of the organization. “We moved from a place of fitting in to creating a place of belonging,” said Horowitz, speaking Tuesday at the Fordham University Gabelli School of Business’ fifth annual American Innovation Conference.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “Instead of doing what one singular leader wanted to do, we quickly shifted to...
L.A. Weekly
Influencer Sofia Taquet Shows Us Your Passion Can Be Your Profession
Thanks to the growing popularity of social media, the world is positively inspired by various influencers. Every influencer follows a niche industry and adds some form of value to the lives of their followers, either directly or indirectly. Sofia Taquet is one of them who promotes a happy and healthy lifestyle. Being unapologetically honest about her lifestyle sets her apart from other influencers in this niche. She never fakes anything about her lifestyle or wears a mask to make everything appear perfect; no wonder this young influencer has amassed a whopping number of followers in a short while, and the number keeps climbing every day.
