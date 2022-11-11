Read full article on original website
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Red Sox rumors: Boston ‘among those indicating a strong willingness to spend’ (report)
The Red Sox “are among those indicating a strong willingness to spend,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday. Rosenthal listed the Red Sox, Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, Rangers, Mariners and Giants as the teams. Boston’s 2022 payroll ($234.5 million) exceeded the competitive balance tax base threshold of $230...
Three key needs Giants eyeing as free agency gets underway
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ask a Major League Baseball executive if he ever gets a true vacation, you'll get a weary smile and shrug in return. It might look like there are big gaps on the calendar, but that's never the case for a front office. This week alone...
One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased
Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
Why Joc accepting qualifying offer makes sense for Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Qualifying Offer Day generally is an anticlimactic one for MLB front offices. Executives make the offer to recoup draft picks for superstars who might get away in free agency, but the Giants have used it a different way in recent years. Only 13 players ever have accepted...
Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching
The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi. Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner
The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
Giants activate Rodarius Williams, sign Henry Mondeaux to active roster
The Giants made a few tweaks to their roster on Monday. The team announced that they have activated cornerback Rodarius Williams off of injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to the active roster from the practice squad. Tackle Devery Hamilton and defensive back Justin Layne were waived to create space for them.
