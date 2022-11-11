The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO