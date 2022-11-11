Read full article on original website
Gold, silver back off on profit taking by futures traders
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on some routine profit-taking pressure from the shorter-term futures traders and on a corrective pullback from recent good gains. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high early on today. December gold was last down $5.00 at $1,771.90 and December silver was down $0.568 at $21.545.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 15 daily chart alert - Bears in control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls are working to stabilize prices after recent selling pressure. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC bears have the firm near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Last Week Was Crazy for Crypto, Here’s a Recap
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PAX Gold, rising 5.66%. Oil and gas giant Shell announced Thursday that it signed a two-year conference sponsorship with Bitcoin Magazine, a leading crypto publication, reports the media outlet. Representatives from Shell will speak on the mining stage about improving the energy costs of Bitcoin mining, using the company’s own lubricant and cooling solutions.
kitco.com
China Gold International reports net income of $23.4M in Q3, notes ‘extremely challenging' market environment
The company's total copper production increased by 12% to 46.9 million pounds (21,254 tonnes) from 41.8 million pounds...
kitco.com
Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange
Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
kitco.com
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid suspends all withdrawals
"Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary Chapter...
kitco.com
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
kitco.com
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
kitco.com
Binance to create industry recovery fund as CZ holds AMA to calm crypto markets
In response to a question about whether FTX would have qualified for the rescue funding, CZ did not...
kitco.com
FTX collapse is an ‘explosion' that will lead to more crypto regulation - Howard Marks
The recent collapse of FTX, once the third largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will hasten the need for regulation in the crypto industry, said Howard Marks, CEO and Co-Founder of StartEngine. “It’s a clear, classic big explosion that will have everybody feeling that regulation is necessary at this point,”...
kitco.com
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
kitco.com
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Yamana Gold has entered into an arrangement with Pan American and Agnico Eagle
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 10.46%. Allied Market Research published a report outlining 5.8% compounded growth for global palladium markets through 2031. Barrick Gold reported third quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 versus consensus of $0.11. The beat versus consensus was on lower depreciation, corporate costs, exploration, interest as well as slightly lower copper costs. Cash costs of $891 per ounce were largely in line with consensus of $892 per ounce, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,269 per ounce was slightly below consensus of $1,271 per ounce on lower corporate allocated overheads.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Cash may be legal tender in St. Kitts by March, PM says
"Our nation has always been a forward thinking nation and a leader in exploring new industries," Terrance told...
kitco.com
Crypto.com CEO says $347million ETH transfer a ‘mistake' as exchange's CRO token drops nearly 50% in a week
According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH was sent from Crypto.com's wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange,...
kitco.com
Caledonia Mining connects solar plant to the Blanket gold mine in Zimbabwe
"Recognizing the economic, environmental and logistical challenges of running large-scale diesel generators for extended periods, Caledonia started constructing...
kitco.com
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
kitco.com
Swedish miner Boliden to shut Outokumpu exploration activities
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden will close its exploration activities in the Outokumpu field and as a consequence of this take a 24.4 million euros ($25.26 million)impairment in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday ahead of an investor update. ($1 = 0.9660 euros) (Reporting...
