Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress': The Truth Behind The Gown in 'The Crown'

By James Crawford-Smith
 4 days ago

Princess Diana's dresses have become iconic symbols of one of the most photographed people on earth during the twentieth century.

Diana expressed herself through her clothes throughout her life in the public eye, from glittering ballgowns denoting her royal status at state events to pared-back Armani jeans and Ralph Lauren blouses worn for off-duty moments.

The princess is played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki in the latest season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown which debuted this month. The star is transformed into a spitting image of the princess, in part helped by her painstakingly recreated wardrobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfrR9_0j7b5A9J00
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season five of Netflix's 'The Crown', 2022. And (inset) Princess Diana at the Serpentine Gallery, June 25, 1994. Netflix/Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Costume designer Amy Roberts and her team paid particular attention to the details on one of these key costumes: the black crepe cocktail gown with flowing black chiffon tail dubbed by the press as the "revenge dress."

But what was the real story behind the dress, what earned the nickname, and where is it now?

What Was Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress'?

The dress that would become known by the world as Princess Diana's "revenge dress" began its life as a specially designed creation for the royal by London-based dressmaker Christina Stambolian.

"One day Diana and her brother walked into my shop and then she told me that she would like something specially to be designed for her," Stambolian said of the commission in the 1999 documentary Princess Diana's Dresses.

"I knew that I had to design something wonderful for her."

The resulting dress was daringly short, made from black silk crepe ruched in a sweeping asymmetrical pattern with off-the-shoulder cap sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0li9_0j7b5A9J00
Christina Stambolian photographed with the "revenge dress" at Christie's, June 1997. And (R) Stambolian with Princess Diana in New York, 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When the dress was finished and delivered to the princess at Kensington Palace, Stambolian said she was "disappointed" because she didn't see the royal wear the dress for two years.

"I believed in the design, I thought it was beautiful," she commented. "She needed something different."

Why Was It Called the 'Revenge Dress'?

When Diana eventually wore the Stambolian dress, it was in 1994 to a dinner engagement at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

According to reports, the royal had been reluctant to attend owing to the fact it was scheduled for the same evening her husband, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), was to appear in a documentary on British television during which he addressed his adulterous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Paul Burrell, the princess' butler, wrote his version of what happened that evening in his 2003 memoir A Royal Duty.

"She prepared for the engagement wracked with nerves, half of her mind on the documentary, the other half on whether her chosen dress was suitable," he recounted.

After considering different options, Burrell claims that the princess paused on the black Stambolian dress. "You don't think it's too much?" was the princess' reaction to the butler, "...here goes then, Paul."

Diana's appearance at the gallery wearing the dress, a pair of black tights, and pearl jewelry with the large sapphire and diamond brooch which had been a wedding present mounted on the center of a choker necklace, caused a press sensation.

Her appearance ensured photographs of the royal made all the front pages of the newspapers the following day alongside reports of her husband's revelations. This act was interpreted as deliberate, earning the gown responsible its "revenge dress" nickname.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3B9p_0j7b5A9J00
Princess Diana photographed attending an event at the Serpentine Gallery wearing her black Christina Stambolian cocktail dress, June 29, 1994. According to reports, the royal had been reluctant to attend owing to the fact it was scheduled for the same evening her husband, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), was to appear in a documentary on British television during which he addressed his adulterous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Where is the 'Revenge Dress' Now?

When Diana and Charles eventually divorced in 1996, the princess decided to focus much of her time on humanitarian work.

As part of her big life transformation, she decided to part company with a number of her most famous dresses which were worn throughout her married life.

Instead of throwing them in the trash or giving them to friends, Prince William suggested to his mother that she auction them for charity. The sale was organized with Christie's and took place on June 25, 1997, in New York.

There were 79 dresses auctioned. However, the royal famously did not part with one significant dress, her wedding gown, which remains in the ownership of William and Harry.

The "revenge dress" sold for $74,000, contributing to the overall sum raised of $3,258,750.

Diana was reported to be thrilled with the results. However, she was to die just weeks after the sale, on August 31.

Many of the dresses were, therefore, left unworn by their new owners, instead displayed for charity or considered modern-day relics, eventually ending up in museums.

The purchaser of the "revenge dress" was businessman Graeme Mackenzie from Scotland. Mackenzie kept the dress in a bank vault where it is expected to have remained with his family to this day. On occasion, it has been displayed for charity.

Season 5 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now.

