ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Residents say NE mobile home park to ban ‘large breeds of dogs’ after Wednesday’s attack

By Jason McNabb
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L0mZ_0j7b50PI00

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents of Heritage Mobile Home Park at 10333 Grouse Rd in northeast El Paso say that the park plans to ban large breeds of dogs from its property.

This comes after a vicious attack that injured three people on Wednesday. Three dogs, reportedly pit bulls, attacked three people, one of whom was an older woman.

ABC-7 reached out to the property management of the mobile home park. They declined to comment at this time, but a sign posted in their office window shows a ban on certain breeds of dogs, as well as weight limits.

One resident said the rules aren't fair to responsible dog owners at the park.

"It's sad," said Cynthia Harper. She owns a pit bull herself.

"Because of one person's neglect and lack of training for their dogs, everyone else has to suffer," she added.

Residents of the park told ABC-7 that the dogs involved in the attack had been loose before, but animal control never "did anything" about them.

El Paso Animal Services told ABC-7 Thursday that Wednesday's call was the first time they had responded to these particular dogs.

They added that the attack is still under investigation at this point.

The post Residents say NE mobile home park to ban ‘large breeds of dogs’ after Wednesday’s attack appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 12

johnnybgood
4d ago

That guy was a Hero....those Dogs would have torn that lady apart...😞🙏..been there........i know hes hurting...😞🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Angela Legarreta
3d ago

I luve in a mobile home park, and the landlord bans pit bulls, chows, German shepherds, huskies and malimutes, Doberman pinchers, and considering the liability insurance they HAVE to carry I fo not blame them.

Reply
2
IWAT
3d ago

get a service dog training, they can not ban a large breed. punish the owner not responsible owners. once again other species suffer from a human neglect and abuse. it is a animal owner who needs to ensure safety for their animals and others.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

El Paso police say second victim was found in deadly northeast shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the victim in a deadly shooting last week was a 52-year-old male but have not identified him pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened Friday at 8601 Robert in northeast El Paso in the afternoon. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out the investigate.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Daycare in Las Cruces sees spike in vandalism, property damage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The owners of Children's Playhouse Daycare at 1309 Foster Rd in Las Cruces say that their business is being vandalized "at least once a week." They say the windows of their daycare have been broken, at shot at with BB guns, and they say that their storage has been broken into as well. They allege that various items have been stolen from the daycare center and add that their vans have been broken into as well.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The attorney for the family of a 75-year-old woman shot by a Las Cruces police officer back in May says the family is outraged and traumatized to learn that that officer is back on duty. Body camera footage released by the Las Cruces Police Department earlier this year shows Amelia The post LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases

EL PASO, Texas -- A week after the safe community releases started in the city, reports indicate migrants are backlogged at the airport. According to a New York Post article, the surge of migrants may overwhelm the airport. This was after the city ended the former bus program that was sending migrants to New York. The post Migrant situation in El Paso hits the airport after safe community releases appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy