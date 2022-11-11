Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat team return from Korea

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Armored Division returned to Fort Bliss from their deployment to Korea on Friday.

The members are returning on Veterans Day.

An official said the Brigade had been deployed for nine months. This is part of a regular rotation that supports the United States' commitment to the Republic of Korea.

