Fort Bliss, TX

Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat team return from Korea

By Rosemary Montañez
 4 days ago
FORT BLISS, Texas -- Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Armored Division returned to Fort Bliss from their deployment to Korea on Friday.

The members are returning on Veterans Day.

An official said the Brigade had been deployed for nine months. This is part of a regular rotation that supports the United States' commitment to the Republic of Korea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

EP Strong
3d ago

20 plus years in the army and never as much got a hand shake from this BDE leadership when I retired.

El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

