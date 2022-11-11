ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqK7b_0j7b4Mho00

3 teenage girls cause over $350K in damage to business, police say An employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the s (NCD)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say.

According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

VCSO said according to WFTV, that the girls allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material; moved forklifts and crashed them into other products; and smashed property and graffiti. Deputies reported that two of the girls allegedly spray-painted their names on foam blocks.

According to VCSO, an employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the street from the building.

VCSO said, according to WFTV, that the girls had allegedly trespassed on the property. Each girl have been charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief. Due to the state of emergency from Tropical Storm Nicole, both of these crimes were “enhanced felonies.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead in Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

18-year-old fatally shot in Sanford was pregnant, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Sanford was pregnant, according to police. According to the Sanford Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:20 p.m. on Friday approached a vehicle which appeared to be running and was backed into a parking spot. The officer located a woman in the driver’s seat — identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
WESH

26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic

A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy